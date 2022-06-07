Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ministry of Public Health insist there is no plan to roll out fifth Covid vaccine
The Department of Disease Control yesterday announced Thailand has no plans to roll out a fifth Covid-19 vaccine.
The Ministry of Public Health has yet to decide whether a fifth shot would be needed and whether it would even be safe and effective to do so.
DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong says concerned members of the public should discuss the matter with their doctors, including those who need to travel to China or Japan. China requires foreign visitors to have 2 Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs, while Japan insist on 3 shots, 1 one of which should be an mRNA vaccine.
It may be recommended that people, who have had four shots and suffer from low immunity against coronavirus because of personal health conditions, should get a fifth shot, but that needs to be discussed with a doctor.
Claims that the government plans to roll out a fifth shot because the stock is about to expire has been dismissed.
Supoj Malaniyom, chief of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, asked people not to worry about expiration dates because they will not distribute expired vaccines.
Those who require a fifth shot can visit the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station. The facility provides vaccines for anyone aged 5 years old and older. The service is available daily from 9am to 4pm.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ministry of Public Health insist there is no plan to roll out fifth Covid vaccine
Thailand News Today | CCSA confirms possible easing of mask mandate
Thai stock market is a favorite among foreign shareholders
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
Restaurant feels heat from police after expanding business into bus stop
Quarantine waivered allowing 160,000 migrant workers to enter Thailand
French Thai kickboxer makes a dick of himself
Thai thrill-seeker charged for high-jinks riding on a highway
Indonesia jumps ahead of Thailand with new 5 year digital nomad visa
Hospitels close the door on Covid and hotels reopen for business as usual
Penny-pinching government owe 150 police officers more than 1 million baht in overtime
Wearing face masks in Bangkok may soon be dropped
Singapore hails Thailand a leading digital nation in ASEAN
Top 6 yoga studios in Thailand for 2022
Policeman attacked as former Sgt major causes mayhem at a Pattaya housing project
Time to get rid of Thailand Pass, midnight close time and face masks | GMT
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects refuse to speak
UPDATE: Woman falls from Phuket condo, 3 foreign suspects arrested
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
Bangkok named one of the world’s worst cities for work-life balance
Thailand’s tourism ranking drops down a notch
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
Proposal to develop Koh Tao, Samui, and Koh Phang Ngan as “entertainment islands”
Phuket governor reverses decision easing mask-wearing
Foreign tourist breaks into bank, goes on rampage in northern Thailand
Decriminalisation of cannabis in Thailand: Can I get high or not?
Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand advises airlines of new entry rules effective today
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
Phuket drops outdoor face mask requirement
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya woman allegedly runs off with boyfriend’s belongings
- Thailand3 days ago
Check-in mayhem for Thai Airways flights last Friday
- Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok taxi driver caught on video beating Chinese passenger with an iron bar
- 360 Reviews1 day ago
Best hotels in Pattaya for an amazing holiday
- Lifestyle12 hours ago
Get your own car without buying or leasing with Carzuno
- Thailand4 days ago
“Cases could reach 10,000 a day again”. Thai Public Health Minister.
- Tourism1 day ago
Tourism minister calls for an end to the Thailand Pass scheme
- Crime1 day ago
Englishman arrested in Pattaya on child pornography charges
Recent comments: