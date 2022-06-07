Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Ministry of Public Health insist there is no plan to roll out fifth Covid vaccine

Avatar

Published

 on 

The Department of Disease Control yesterday announced Thailand has no plans to roll out a fifth Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Public Health has yet to decide whether a fifth shot would be needed and whether it would even be safe and effective to do so.

DDC director-general Opas Karnkawinpong says concerned members of the public should discuss the matter with their doctors, including those who need to travel to China or Japan. China requires foreign visitors to have 2 Sinovac or Sinopharm jabs, while Japan insist on 3 shots, 1 one of which should be an mRNA vaccine.

It may be recommended that people, who have had four shots and suffer from low immunity against coronavirus because of personal health conditions, should get a fifth shot, but that needs to be discussed with a doctor.

Claims that the government plans to roll out a fifth shot because the stock is about to expire has been dismissed.

Supoj Malaniyom, chief of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, asked people not to worry about expiration dates because they will not distribute expired vaccines.

Those who require a fifth shot can visit the Central Vaccination Centre at Bang Sue Grand Station. The facility provides vaccines for anyone aged 5 years old and older. The service is available daily from 9am to 4pm.

 

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

    Recent comments:
    image
    HighSo
    2022-06-07 21:11
    Crazy what happened. From “2 weeks to flatten the curve” over “1 little shot and you are 100% protected forever” to this here. Everyone who fell for these lies deserved it. You get what you deserve. Everyone.
    image
    palooka
    2022-06-07 21:27
    4 minutes ago, HighSo said: Crazy what happened. From “2 weeks to flatten the curve” over “1 little shot and you are 100% protected forever” to this here. Everyone who fell for these lies deserved it. You get what you…
    image
    Highlandman
    2022-06-07 21:48
    18 minutes ago, palooka said: Sound like an anti vaxer. Well you enjoy the rest of your life with many restrictions on where you can go, seems China and Japan cannot be on your bucket list ever. You might find…
    Avatar

    Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

    Trending