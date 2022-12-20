Thailand
Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Officers from the Royal Thai Navy battled against strong waves to help a German man who suffered from heart failure on a cruise ship in Thailand‘s waters last night.
The MEIN SCHIFF 5 cruise ship departed from Chon Buri province and was headed for Singapore when 73 year old passenger Bernd Joachim Max Thiele, of German nationality, fell unwell about 69 nautical miles from Koh Kood island in Trat province.
In the middle of the night, Captain of the ship Adam Swiwtlik contacted the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) in Trat province to request urgent help for Thiele, who suffered heart failure and pneumonia in the middle of the sea.
Amid rough conditions in the gulf last night, it took over two hours for navy officers and medical workers to transfer Thiele to Khlong Tai Hospital in Trat, according to Thai-MECC officer Chinnawat Poonsuparp.
Most recently, Thiele’s condition has stabilised. He is now safe after receiving hospital treatment, said Chinnawat.
Chinnawat said that the rescue mission was successful despite officers battling high waves and strong winds. Tourists are assured to be under the best care when travelling in Thailand, added Chinnawat.
Last night, Royal Thai Navy vessel HTMS Kraburi rescued one missing sailor who was found floating unconsciously in the Gulf of Thailand. Chief Petty Officer Natee Timdee was brought safely ashore at 8.45pm.
In the past couple of days, a navy vessel, a cargo ship and two fishing boats sank in Thailand’s waters.
Yesterday, over 2,000 tourists left Koh Samui island in Surat Thani province by plane after ferries to the mainland were cancelled due to pounding waves and fierce winds in the Gulf of Thailand.
Waves are reaching up to four metres high in the gulf, forcing the cancellation of ferry services to Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao.
