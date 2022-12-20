Connect with us

Thailand

Dining carriages and catering trolleys return to Thai trains

Published

 on 

Photo by Nopporn Benz Bumpantan via ชุมชนคนรักรถไฟไทย (SRT)

Dining carriages and catering trolleys are back in service on Thailand’s trains after a two-year hiatus, according to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT).

The SRT suspended all food and drink services in April 2020 to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Certain busy routes stop running completely to prevent outbreaks of the virus.

However, Thailand is slowly but surely moving on from the pandemic. Both Thai and foreign tourists are gaining back their travel bug and exploring the kingdom once more.

Opting to travel by train in Thailand offers cheaper and more unique experiences. But journeys on Thailand’s rickety tracks can be long, so catering services are essential.

In early December, the Director of the SRT’s Public Relations Ekkarat Si-Arayapong reported that catering services would commence on December 6.

Catering company Advance Marketing Service won the bid to service Thailand’s locomotives this year. The company will operate dining carriages on eight express trains on four routes, namely…

  • Northern Route
    • Utra Withi Special Express 9/10 Bangkok – Chiang Mai
  • Southern Route
    • Thaksinarat Special Express 31-32 Bangkok – Hat Yai – Bangkok
  • Northeastern Route
    • Isaan Wattana Special Express 23/24 Bangkok – Ubon Ratchathani – Bangkok
    • Isaan Manlaka Special Express 25/26 Bangkok – Nong Khai – Bangkok

The company’s contract with the SRT states that Advance Marketing Service will operate the dining carriages for three years until bidding starts again on December 5, 2025.

Food served on board will be packed in clean, high-quality vacuum-sealed containers. Both hot and cold drinks will be available. Local Thai products from the One Tambon, One Product (OTOP) project will also be on sale.

Ekkachai added that the SRT planned to extend the food and drink service to 10 more special express trains, e.g. trains from Bangkok to southern destinations such as Nakhon Si Thammarat province, Trang province and Sungai Golok in Narathiwat province.

Bidding for catering on the new services will begin in January, 2023, and close in April, 2023.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand1 min ago

Dining carriages and catering trolleys return to Thai trains
Thailand30 mins ago

Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Tourism38 mins ago

Thailand tops BBC poll for Southeast Asia travel
Sponsored9 mins ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
China44 mins ago

China releases first Covid fatality rates after loosening restrictions
Hua Hin46 mins ago

As Thailand’s large waves rage on, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Thailand1 hour ago

Navy rescues 1 sailor from Gulf of Thailand, 30 still missing
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Finnish man found sleeping in road after motorbike crash
Ask an Agent2 hours ago

Why hire a real estate professional in Thailand?
Koh Samui2 hours ago

Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves
Hot News2 hours ago

The UN reaches historic biodiversity agreement to protect one-third of planet by 2030
Hot News3 hours ago

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy requests weapons systems from Western leaders
Video3 hours ago

UK Tesco accused of using slave labour in Thailand | GMT
Hot News3 hours ago

Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Transport3 hours ago

Thailand to open all land border crossings next year
Thailand18 hours ago

Body and 9 sailors found alive by oil tanker are not from HTMS Sukhothai, says navy
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending