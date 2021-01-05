Nationwide Emergency Decree extended until the end of February | The Thaiger

image
The nationwide Emergency Decree has been extended until February 28. The decree gives the Thai government the ability to set policies and procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19 such as restricting travel and setting up road checkpoints.

Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri says it is just an extension of the decree that is currently in place that was initially set to end on January 15. The extension, adding on another 45 days, was proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and approved by a Cabinet committee today.

The number of local Covid-19 infections has spiked since the outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market last month, spreading to 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. Thailand currently has 4,504 active Covid-19 cases which is significantly higher than the first wave’s peak of 1,427 active cases in April.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    preesy chepuce

    Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    “Daddy, what’s February?”, “Oh son, once upon a time, we used to divide up time into regular segments, so we could plan and do things outside. Daddy, what’s ‘outside'”? “Well, son, before the party took over…” Nu Earth, 2564 AD.

    Reply

