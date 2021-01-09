US health experts say rampage through Capitol was textbook super-spreader event | The Thaiger

World
US health experts say rampage through Capitol was textbook super-spreader event
A day after thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building, the country experienced its deadliest day since the Covid-19 pandemic began, recording 4,000 deaths from the virus. And health experts say those figures are certain to get worse, describing the unprecedented rampage through the Capitol as a textbook super-spreader.
Thousands of protesters crowded together, forcing their way into the building, with most not wearing any face coverings and certainly not social distancing. Following the break-in, legislators who had gathered to confirm Joe Biden as the next US President were evacuated and also crowded together, with many not wearing face coverings. Eric Toner from the John Hopkins Center for Health Security says the event is certain to lead to a significant number of new cases, although the spike may not register given the huge number of cases already being recorded on a daily basis.
“This was in some many ways an extraordinarily dangerous event yesterday, not only from the security aspects but from the public health aspects, and there will be a fair amount of disease that comes from it. It is a very real possibility that this will lead to a major outbreak but one that we may or may not be able to recognise. All the cases to likely derive from this event will likely be lost in the huge number of cases we have in the country right now.”
The US now has over 132,000 patients hospitalised with Covid-19, but the Trump followers who descended on Washington on Wednesday appeared unperturbed by the risks. One 73 year old war veteran said he was as scared of Covid-19 as he would be of a butterfly. Meanwhile, when a Biden supporter who’d arrived for a counter-protest offered a Trump supporter a face mask, the offer was snubbed. “Oh, you believe in the mask hoax?” the Trump follower replied.
Health experts have also pointed out the difference between the Trump supporters’ rally and previous protests involving the Black Lives Matter movement. At Wednesday’s event, fewer people wore masks and the risks were further increased by them being crowded together indoors. Jonathan Fielding from the school of Public Health and Medicine at UCLA says the Trump rally provided the virus with the perfect conditions for spreading.
“If you wanted to organise an event to maximise the spread of Covid, it would be difficult to find one better than the one we witnessed yesterday. You have the drivers of spreading at a time when we are bearing the heaviest burden of this terrible virus and terrible pandemic.”
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania Representative, Susan Wild, has described the moment lawmakers in the building were ushered to safety, with 300 – 400 people having to crowd together in an unspecified location.
“It’s what I would call a Covid super-spreader event. About half the people in the room are not wearing masks, even though they’ve been offered surgical masks. They’ve refused to wear them.”
Wild declined to name the legislators who were not wearing masks, other than confirming they were Republicans.
“It’s certainly exactly the kind of situation that we’ve been told by the medical doctors not to be in. We weren’t even allowed to get together with our families for Thanksgiving and Christmas and now we’re in a room with people who are flaunting the rules.”
Kansas Representative, Jacob LaTurner, a Republican, has since tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
20 Thai provinces currently free of Covid-19 infections
Thailand’s Covid-19 task force has confirmed that 20 provinces in the country have had no active cases of the virus since the new outbreak began. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has named the provinces as Si Sa Ket, Yasothon, Nong Bua Lamphu, Bueng Kan, Roi Et, Kalasin, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Phrae, Phayao, Chiang Rai, Mae Hong Son, Uthai Thani, Phitsanulok, Phang Nga, Chumphon, Phatthalung, Pattani and Yala.
According to a Nation Thailand report, 16 provinces have recorded no new case of the virus in the past 7 days. They are Saraburi, Nakhon Nayok, Sa Kaew, Ubon Ratchathani, Chaiyaphum, Nong Khai, Mahasarakham, Nakhon Sawan, Sukhothai, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Songkhla, Satun, Trang, Narathiwat and Uttaradit.
In addition, the provinces of Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet, Phuket and Udon Thani have reported no new cases for 2 weeks.
Thailand has found itself in the grip of a Covid-19 resurgence, having gone months without a case of local transmission. In the weeks since a 67 year old woman tested positive for the virus in the central province of Samut Sakhon, the outbreak has now spread to 54 provinces, with over 4,500 active cases. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Thailand has recorded 9,841 cases and 67 deaths. There are currently 28 provinces listed as “high risk”.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Woman jailed in Singapore for lying to Covid contact tracers
A 65 year old Singaporean woman, who tested positive for Covid-19 in February, has been jailed for 5 months after officials discovered she lied about having contact with a male friend. Oh Bee Hiok did not disclose that she’d met up with 72 year old Lim Kiang Hong 5 times in the weeks leading up to her diagnosis. It’s understood she kept the information from contact-tracers as she didn’t want family members to think she was having an affair with Lim. Court documents confirm he subsequently tested positive in March.
“She did not want her family or Lim’s family to find out that they were going out so frequently, as she thought that their family and friends would suspect that they were in a romantic relationship and spread rumours about them being in an extra-marital affair.”
According to a Thai PBS World report, Oh spoke to Lim on the phone after she was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 and asked him to keep quiet about their meetings. However, officials discovered the truth after checking phone call records, CCTV footage, parking records, and credit card transactions.
Oh has pleaded guilty to obstructing contact-tracing efforts, for which the maximum penalty is a fine of SG$10,000 (approximately 227,000 baht), 6 months’ imprisonment, or both. In sentencing her to 5 months in prison, Judge Marvin Bay accused her of being selfish and going against the public interest.
“In this regard, the court must send a clear message that any act of withholding information likely to mislead contact tracers is totally unacceptable.”
Singapore has so far recorded over 58,800 cases of Covid-19, with 29 deaths.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Thailand’s emergency decree extended again
Thailand’s nationwide Emergency Decree has been extended again, this time until the end of February. The decree gives the Thai government the ability to set policies and procedures to prevent the control the spread of Covid-19… things like restricting travel, setting up road checkpoints and introducing other restrictions without having to consult the parliament.
All the latest articles about Thailand’s Covid-19 situation are on one page HERE.
Government spokesperson Anucha Burapachaisri says it is just an extension of the decree that is currently in place that was initially set to end on January 15. The extension, adding on another 45 days, was proposed by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration and approved by the Thai Cabinet this week.
The initial emergency decree was enacted in March last year and has been extended ever since.
The number of local Covid-19 infections has spiked since the outbreak at the Samut Sakhon seafood market last month, spreading to 55 of Thailand’s 77 provinces. The ‘second wave’ has stemmed from a cluster of migrant workers in the nation’s seafood industry and markets in the Gulf of Thailand coastal province, as well as cluster of infections focussed on illegal gambling dens, principally in the eastern coastal provinces and Bangkok.
Here’s a video about the new Mor Chana app which you will probably be required to use if you are travelling around Thailand at this time…
SOURCE: Pattaya News
