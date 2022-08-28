New law around Kratom plant comes into effect Thailand

A new law around kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia, has officially taken effect in Thailand yesterday (Saturday). Kratom leaves are used as a mild stimulant and painkiller.

The new law, the Kratom Act of 2022, allows people to sell kratom-based products such as foods and drinks, online. In the past, people could sell only plants and leaves. This is meant to open up sales opportunities for farmers and others.

Government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said…

“The government’s policy is to turn kratom into an economic crop and push for its medical use to create incomes for farmers.”

But the new law comes with some restrictions. It prohibits the import and export of kratom leaves without approval from the Narcotics Control Board. Those who import or export kratom without permission risk a maximum of one year in jail and/or a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

It’s also illegal to sell Kratom to underage people, as well as pregnant and lactating women. Anyone caught selling kratom leaves and products to children under 18, pregnant women, or breastfeeding mothers faces a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

People also won’t be allowed to sell kratom in schools, dormitories, or public parks. Those caught selling kratom in these places risk a maximum fine of 50,000 baht.

It will also be illegal for advertisers to encourage people to use kratom leaves or leaves mixed with psychotropic substances, for recreational purposes. Punishments for this could include a 30,000 baht fine, or two years of imprisonment.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Nation Thailand