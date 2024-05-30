Mystery stabbing shocks community at Chalong temple

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

The brutal stabbing of a Thai man behind Luang Pu Supha Temple in Chalong last night sparked a massive police investigation. The shocking incident has left the community in fear and sparked a full-scale investigation.

Chalong Police Station officers were alerted to the gruesome discovery at 10.09pm, yesterday, May 29, via the 191 hotline. Police Lieutenant Colonel Somkiat Sarasit, head of the Investigation Unit, promptly informed Chalong Police Chief Colonel Ekkarat Plaiduang of the disturbing call. By the time officers arrived at the scene, rescue workers had already transported the critically injured man to Chalong Hospital.

Details remain scarce as police work tirelessly to uncover the identities of both the victim and the perpetrator. The man’s condition has not yet been confirmed, adding to the growing anxiety within the community, reported Phuket News.

“At this point, we are doing everything we can to piece together what happened. We urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in our investigation.”

In related news, a violent altercation between siblings in Chon Buri erupted when a brother stabbed his older sibling 11 times, leaving the latter severely injured. The younger brother claims his brother, in an intoxicated state had instigated the incident, bearing his weapons.

Police Colonel Komsan Kamtunkaew received a report of a stabbing in Sattahip. Upon arrival at the scene, authorities found the 54 year old victim lying in a pool of blood at the back of the house.

In other news, a group of first-year vocational college students riding motorcycles home encountered a terrifying attack by six teenagers wielding knives, leaving two injured. The incident took place at 5pm on Tuesday, May 28, on Suksawat Road in Phra Samut Chedi, Samut Prakan.

Police Lieutenant Sunthorn Pimphan from Phra Samut Chedi Police Station received a report about a group of students being attacked with knives, resulting in injuries. Authorities, including patrol officers, investigators, and rescue teams from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, promptly arrived at the scene.