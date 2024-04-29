Mysterious stone turtle discovered in Thai cassava field

A colossal stone turtle, resembling a mythical creature under a spell, has been found nestled in a cassava field in Nakhon Ratchasima, sparking curiosity and awe among local cyclists and villagers. This natural marvel, discovered today, by a cycling group exploring the Khonburi region, has become a subject of fascination and speculation, with some even drawing lottery numbers from the patterns on its shell.

Cyclists exploring the rural landscapes of Korat stumbled upon an extraordinary sight: a giant rock with an uncanny resemblance to a turtle, situated amid a local cassava field. The discovery, located at the boundary between the villages of New Moon and Klong Yang in the district, has garnered significant attention for its unusual and wondrous natural form.

On further investigation, accompanied by the village head, found that the impressive stone, protruding about 2 metres above the ground and estimated to weigh no less than 4 tonnes, seemed to have a base extending deep into the earth.

Unlike other nearby rocks, this one had not been displaced, and when viewed from the north, it strikingly resembled a giant turtle emerging from the soil, facing south, complete with a head, legs, and a shell with intricate patterns—a beautiful spectacle to behold.

The village head revealed that the community has cultivated this land for decades, and the rock is part of a local’s property. It’s suspected that the boulder’s base could be buried deep underground, possibly weighing tens of tonnes, making it immovable.

While its extraordinary shape, similar to that of a giant turtle cursed to stone, might seem odd to outsiders, the locals regard it as a natural occurrence. They do not attach any superstitious beliefs to the rock but rather appreciate the varied shapes that nature can take, depending on individual perceptions.

To them, the rock formation distinctly resembles a giant turtle, and some even use it for drawing lottery numbers, with the most recent lucky digit being 887.

The appearance of the stone turtle has not only piqued the interest of the local community but has also become a point of intrigue for visitors.

The natural stone formation, with its aesthetic allure and resemblance to a creature of legend, offers a reminder of nature’s capacity to inspire wonder and storytelling among those who encounter its beauty, reported Khaosod.