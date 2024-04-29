Dreamy beachfront luxury: Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

IMAGE: Nikki Beach Hospitality Group

If your ideal holiday consists of toasting champagne by the pool, grooving to eclectic beats over lunch, taking sunset dips in the ocean, indulging in a spa day with your loved ones, and having oceanfront dinners under the stars, then Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui is where your dreams will come true.

The gorgeous oceanfront property, which recently celebrated its 15th anniversary, is the first in the Nikki Beach Hospitality Group portfolio. The decision to launch this resort stemmed from a strategic vision to elevate their offering by creating a Nikki Beach experience that didn’t have to end. At the resort, you can wake up the next day and have another great day celebrating life.

“Koh Samui, with its natural beauty and allure for travellers, was the perfect canvas for us to introduce this new concept, pairing our barefoot luxury beach club experience with top-tier accommodations. By integrating our signature beach clubs into full-fledged resorts, we aimed to provide guests with an authentic Nikki Beach experience in a new format,” explains Lucia Penrod, the co-founder, owner, and CEO of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group.

Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui is located on the sunset side of Lipa Noi Beach in Koh Samui. It’s the perfect destination for honeymooners, families, and sunbathers who prefer to be far from crowded beaches like Chaweng. Yes, the location means it’s pretty far from famous tourist sights, but there’s little reason to leave anyway.

The perfect blend of traditional Thai aesthetics and the iconic Nikki Beach Style

The Nikki Beach concept has proved to be perfectly adaptable. The Koh Samui resort retains the branch’s core values and aesthetic principles, with its all-white signature and combination of music, dining, entertainment, fashion, film and art into one. Yet, it manages to effortlessly incorporate elements of traditional Thai design.

The bedrooms are truly exceptional. Each room embodies a unique blend of eclectic and sleek design that captures the essence of Nikki Beach while paying homage to its beautiful surroundings. The intimate scale of the resort, boasting only 48 suites and villas, provides a personalised experience for each guest – you won’t feel like just another face in the crowd here.

Every guest at Nikki Beach Koh Samui is treated to luxurious comforts such as plush king-size beds, expansive 40-inch plasma TVs, high-speed wireless internet across the property, double sinks for added convenience, spacious closets for all your belongings, and generous private patios to relax on. Additionally, the rooms feature rejuvenating rainfall showers that promise a spa-like experience after a day of sun and sand. Should you need sustenance or simply crave some late-night snacks, the resort offers 24-hour in-room dining service for your convenience. Plus, they’re all as pretty as they are comfortable.

For the ultimate in luxury and comfort, consider booking a stay at Nikki Beach Koh Samui’s Ultimate Private Beachfront Pool Villa. Imagine waking up to breathtaking cerulean sea views stretching out before you, with the stunning Ang Thong National Marine Park visible in the distance. These secluded villas offer unparalleled privacy and tranquillity, complete with your own private swimming pool for relaxing dips under the warm Thai sun. With 2 king rooms, it’s perfect for families or groups of friends travelling together.

Gourmet cuisine and beachfront dining experiences

Breakfast at Nikki Beach Koh Samui is served buffet-style and a la carte, with stunning views of the pool and beach. In the a la carte menu, you can explore a range of local and international breakfast favourites that cater to different tastes. We really recommend their Khao Pad, a delicious combination of wok-fried jasmine rice, minced pork, dark soy sauce, Thai basil, and a perfectly fried egg on top. Another perfect option to start your day right is the Avocado & Basil soft scramble, featuring creamy scrambled eggs combined with avocado puree and Thai basil pesto served on focaccia bread. The breakfast buffet, on the other hand, offers an extensive spread ranging from cheese and canapes to fresh fruits and delectable desserts.

For dinner, head to Escape. The restaurant opens at 18:00, providing the perfect setting for enjoying an al-fresco meal as the sun sets over the horizon. With your feet in the sand and the soothing ocean breeze against your skin, you can savour a fusion menu that combines local flavours with Mediterranean influences. One of our favourites is the Prawn Skewer, which features garlic confit and roasted okra for a fresh and delicious combination of flavours.

The staple Nikki Beach Club

One of the most celebrated spots at the resort is, obviously, the beach club. After all, Nikki Beach is the pioneer in the luxury beach club concept.

You don’t have to stay at the resort to enjoy the beach club, everyone looking for a taste of paradise is welcome. It boasts a unique blend of global cuisine, lively music, and breathtaking sunsets that remain true to the brand ethos of celebrating life. The highlight of the beach club is its expansive pool with a sunken DJ booth providing a soundtrack for the day.

Bask in the sun while watching the ocean, unwind with a good book under swaying palm trees, or cool off in the pool with a cocktail in hand – the choice is yours. But don’t forget to enjoy the delicious dishes from their extensive menu. In each Nikki Beach resort or beach club, you’ll find a few menu items that are signature to the location, and in Koh Samui, they have a Pad Thai dish that is widely regarded as the best on the island. Aside from the local dishes, you can also find pizza, sushi, beef sliders, and more.

The cocktail menu is extensive, too. But our personal favourite is the Lipa Noi Breeze. The crispness of the white rum perfectly complements the sweetness of the lychee liqueur, while the addition of mint leaves adds a burst of vibrant flavour to each sip.

Sundays are the perfect day to spend at the beach club, as the resort hosts its famous Amazing Sundays Brunch. The brunch offers live cooking stations with a range of delicious options such as fresh sushi, succulent seafood, and a decadent dessert station featuring a chocolate fountain. If you’re looking for a mid-week treat, don’t miss out on their Rosé Wednesday, where everything turns pink.

Spa treatments, yoga, watersports, and more

We’re not exaggerating when we say there’s little reason to venture outside of Nikki Beach Resort & Koh Samui. They have everything you need for a perfect holiday here.

The Tone Gym operates around the clock, providing top-notch equipment for those looking to stay active throughout their stay. Additionally, outdoor enthusiasts can partake in paddle boarding, kayaking, and electric surfing since the resort has varied equipment offerings. Various daily activities such as yoga, pilates, and Muay Thai are available for guests to participate in as well.

When you need some TLC, the Sense 8 Spa offers treatments meant to not only treat your body but also your mental well-being, thanks to the talented therapists. A selection of massages, body scrubs, facials, and other indulgent treatments are available from 10.00 to 22.00. Each treatment session concludes with a warm cup of tea for ultimate relaxation. We personally had the pleasure of experiencing their Thai massage, and it was truly beyond words – an absolute delight that left us feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

When you do want to leave the restaurant, though, rest assured that the team at Nikki Beach Koh Samui is more than happy to arrange an array of activities and tours around the island.

Thai warmth and hospitality shine through Nikki Beach Koh Samui

The exceptional service at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa is truly deserving of special recognition. From the moment you arrive, the dedicated staff go above and beyond to cater to your every need. The attentive service provided by the professional team is second to none, with a keen eye for detail and a genuine passion for hospitality. Their warm Thai friendliness creates a welcoming atmosphere that immediately puts you at ease.

Whether you require assistance with restaurant recommendations, or activity bookings, or simply want to chat with a friendly face, the staff at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa are always on hand to assist with a smile.

If you’re looking for a hotel with lots of personality, Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui is the answer. We’re already counting down the days until our next visit.

The Thaiger was invited as a media guest by Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui to experience the property and attend the 15th-anniversary celebrations.