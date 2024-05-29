Myanmar couple makes history at Thai Pride parade

Photo of Mitch Connor Mitch ConnorPublished: 17:57, 29 May 2024| Updated: 17:57, 29 May 2024
100 2 minutes read
Queer Burmese couple "Nyan" (L) and "Mae" exchange wedding rings at a Buddhist temple in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai on May 26, 2024. Elated cheers erupt as Nyan and Mae, a queer couple from Myanmar, tie the knot in front of a crowd of thousands attending the annual Pride parade in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai. (Photo by Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP) / To go with 'THAILAND-MYANMAR-RIGHTS-LGBTQ, FOCUS' by Watsamon TRI-YASAKDA
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Denied the chance to celebrate their union in their homeland, where LGBTQ individuals face persecution and imprisonment, a Burmese same-sex couple sought peace and happiness in the more tolerant kingdom next door.

The couple, Nyan and Mae, tied the knot in front of thousands at the annual Pride parade in Chiang Mai. The late-night ceremony on Sunday was only symbolic but Thai Parliament is expected to finalise same-sex marriage legislation later this year, possibly as soon as October. When it does, Nyan and Mae plan to wed for real.

Mae, an environmental activist who identifies as female and queer stated that coming to Thailand to get married is an opportunity she and her partner Nyan cannot get in their home country.

Thailand is on the way to becoming the first Southeast Asian nation to recognise marriage equality, with two more votes needed in Parliament before it becomes law. This development cemented Thailand’s reputation as a safe space for the LGBTQ community in the region.

Related news

Across Asia, only Taiwan and Nepal recognise same-sex marriage. Mae, who exchanged rings with Nyan in a separate spiritual ceremony at a local Buddhist temple before the parade, shared that a union in their homeland was out of the question. Same-sex relations are illegal in Myanmar under laws dating back to British colonial rule. Despite inconsistent enforcement, the LGBTQ community faces frequent abuse, discrimination, and imprisonment.

Myanmar is in the grip of a spiralling conflict between the military and various armed resistance forces, sparked by a military coup in 2021. According to the United Nations, the conflict has displaced around 2.7 million people, with the military accused of serious rights abuses.

Act of revolution

For Nyan, a researcher who identifies as queer, getting hitched in Thailand is an act of revolution.

“In Myanmar, everyone is risking their lives to fight against the military for justice. This is our revolution, we are getting married and drawing strength from others fighting for justice.”

Chiang Mai has become a haven for people fleeing the violence in Myanmar since the coup, now boasting a significant community of emigres. Nyan said he and Mae, who he first met in her office in Bangkok in 2022, felt accepted and welcomed in their adopted home.

Around 2,000 to 3,000 people joined Sunday’s Pride parade in Chiang Mai, a stark contrast to 2009 when the city’s first such event was cancelled due to threats of violence from anti-LGBTQ protesters.

Sirisak Chaited, the organiser of Chiang Mai’s Pride event, expressed joy at seeing couples from neighbouring countries celebrating Pride in the city, reported Thai PBS World.

“If Thailand passes the same-sex marriage law, it could be a role model for our neighbouring countries to fight for same-sex marriage like us.”

By 2025, Mae and Nyan hope to have exchanged their vows and be well into their first year of marital bliss.

Chiang Mai NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Mitch Connor

Mitch Connor

Mitch is a Bangkok resident, having relocated from Southern California, via Florida in 2022. He studied journalism before dropping out of college to teach English in South America. After returning to the US, he spent 4 years working for various online publishers before moving to Thailand.

Related Articles

Thai mother accuses son’s girlfriend of swindling 891,000 baht

Published: 17:47, 29 May 2024

Thai authorities seize one million meth pills near Chiang Rai Airport

Published: 17:34, 29 May 2024

Ring rage: Brawl erupts at Phuket boxing stadium

Published: 17:31, 29 May 2024

Woman arrested for 2.8 million baht fraud and nude clip scheme

Published: 17:25, 29 May 2024