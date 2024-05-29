PM Srettha to announce huge tech investment at AWS Summit

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin will grace the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Summit in Bangkok tomorrow. The highly anticipated event at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre will see AWS, Amazon’s cloud computing powerhouse, unveil its grand vision for Thailand.

“Thailand is poised for a digital transformation.”

Prime Minister Srettha will co-chair the summit’s opening ceremony, according to government spokesman Chai Wacharonke. The highlight of the summit will be AWS’s unveiling of their US$5-billion (183 billion baht) investment, aimed at establishing a regional cloud computing hub over the next 15 years.

The journey to this monumental announcement began with two rounds of discussions between AWS and the prime minister following AWS’s 2022 investment pledge. Key meetings during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the US last November and further talks at Government House in February laid the groundwork for this strategic partnership. These engagements also resulted in the decision to host the summit in Bangkok, offering a platform for businesses and startups from across the region.

The summit is set to attract digital experts from over 3,500 leading technology firms. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in 30 seminars and explore 29 exhibition booths, exchanging cutting-edge knowledge on cloud computing and innovative technologies, reported The Nation.

Chai highlighted the Prime Minister’s vision.

“This summit is a pivotal opportunity for firms to discuss cooperation and showcase Thailand as a global hub for cloud computing investment.”

AWS, the world’s leading cloud computing company, is renowned for providing on-demand services to businesses and individuals worldwide.

In related news, during the Council of Economic Ministers’ meeting yesterday, the Thai prime minister showered praise on Central Bank Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput for his constructive opinions on economic measures.

In other news, seasoned legal expert and former Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam is poised to become an adviser to the Secretariat of the Cabinet, assisting with the government’s legal affairs. Wissanu confirmed yesterday that Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin would appoint him to the position.