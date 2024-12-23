Thai woman arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend, ending 12-year relationship

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 14:23, 23 December 2024| Updated: 14:23, 23 December 2024
217 2 minutes read
Thai woman arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend, ending 12-year relationship
Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a Thai woman for fatally shooting her girlfriend at a house in the central province of Pathum Thani on Saturday, December 21, marking the tragic end of their 12-year relationship.

The fatal shooting occurred at the victim’s home in the Pruksa D Village in Pathum Thani at approximately 7.50am on Saturday. The ground floor of the property was being operated as a grocery store. The body of 44 year old tomboy Kwandao “Dao” Nawong was discovered outside the store.

Advertisements

Dao sustained four gunshot wounds to her chest, one to her left hand, and another to her back. The suspect, Dao’s girlfriend, 33 year old Janyawan “Yo” Palosan, fled the scene on her motorcycle.

A grocery store employee, 24 year old Pidsana Chaipha, told ThaiRath that the couple had been in a relationship for over 12 years. Pidsana reported hearing the couple engaged in a heated argument on the second floor of the house as Dao packed her belongings, seemingly preparing to leave.

Related news

Pidsana said that a fire broke out on the second floor during the altercation. She heard multiple gunshots and rushed upstairs to find Dao gravely injured. Pidsana sought help from neighbours to carry Dao outside the house and called an ambulance. Tragically, Dao succumbed to her injuries.

Pidsana revealed that Yo locked herself in the bedroom after the shooting but escaped by climbing out of a window before Khlong Luang Police Station officers arrived. Yo’s motorcycle was later found abandoned not far from the scene.

Thai woman shot dead girlfriend in Pathum Thani over jealousy
Photo via Amarin TV

Depression and jealousy

Advertisements

A neighbour, 59 year old Damrong Chumphon, disclosed that Dao confided in him about wanting to end the relationship due to frequent arguments. Dao also mentioned that she previously shared assets worth between 600,000 and 700,000 baht with Yo.

Despite their issues, Dao reportedly tried to be understanding of Yo, who was suffering from depression and required medication. However, Yo often refused to take her prescribed medicine. The couple had not spoken to each other for several days before the murder.

Thai tombiy shot dead by girlfriend
Photo via Amarin TV

Police apprehended Yo in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen on Sunday, December 22. Yo claimed that she attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a river in Nonthaburi but was too afraid to follow through.

Yo told police that her motive for the murder was jealousy. A month earlier, Dao confessed to having an affair with another woman. When Dao packed her belongings, Yo suspected she was planning to move in with her lover.

Yo claimed that she tried to resolve the issue with Dao, but their discussion escalated into a physical altercation. Dao allegedly punched her, which led Yo to retrieve a gun from the bedroom and shoot her in a fit of rage.

Dao’s family has expressed their refusal to forgive Yo for her actions and banned her from attending Dao’s funeral.

Thai woman shot dead tomboy girlfriend
The suspect, Yo, in the interrogation. | Photo via ThaiRath

Police have not yet disclosed the official charges against Yo. Following a previous similar report from a similar incident, Yo could be charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a potential death sentence, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.

Latest Thailand News
Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter&#8217;s boyfriend Crime News

Thai mother tries to assault Grab driver, mistaking him for daughter’s boyfriend

18 minutes ago
Supermodel recalls surviving 2004 tsunami after 20 years South Thailand News

Supermodel recalls surviving 2004 tsunami after 20 years

56 minutes ago
Thai teen pregnancy leads to clash between families at hospital Crime News

Thai teen pregnancy leads to clash between families at hospital

1 hour ago
Thai police collaborate with UK to improve detainee conditions Crime News

Thai police collaborate with UK to improve detainee conditions

1 hour ago
Thailand&#8217;s massage therapist shortage outlined by Health Ministry Economy News

Thailand’s massage therapist shortage outlined by Health Ministry

2 hours ago
Shots fired at cockfighting arena after million baht bet (video) Crime News

Shots fired at cockfighting arena after million baht bet (video)

2 hours ago
Thai police removed after video exposes traffic fine misconduct Central Thailand News

Thai police removed after video exposes traffic fine misconduct

2 hours ago
MPs urged to prioritise urgent bills in packed Parliamentary session Bangkok News

MPs urged to prioritise urgent bills in packed Parliamentary session

3 hours ago
Thai woman arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend, ending 12-year relationship Central Thailand News

Thai woman arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend, ending 12-year relationship

3 hours ago
Crackdown in Jomtien, Pattaya, nabs over 50 for drug offences Crime News

Crackdown in Jomtien, Pattaya, nabs over 50 for drug offences

3 hours ago
Malaysia Airlines grounds Airbus A330neo after technical issues Aviation News

Malaysia Airlines grounds Airbus A330neo after technical issues

4 hours ago
Jealous husband shoots wife over infidelity suspicions Crime News

Jealous husband shoots wife over infidelity suspicions

4 hours ago
Underage Mercedes-Benz driver and girlfriend survive after crashing into truck Central Thailand News

Underage Mercedes-Benz driver and girlfriend survive after crashing into truck

4 hours ago
Pathum Thani shop offers splash of petrol to locals, free of charge Thailand News

Pathum Thani shop offers splash of petrol to locals, free of charge

4 hours ago
Twenty years on, waves of Tsunami trauma still echoes in Phang Nga Phuket News

Twenty years on, waves of Tsunami trauma still echoes in Phang Nga

6 hours ago
Alcohol sale breaks record on Air India Express&#8217;s inaugural flight to Bangkok Aviation News

Alcohol sale breaks record on Air India Express’s inaugural flight to Bangkok

6 hours ago
Thai travellers may use ThaID app for airport check-in Thailand News

Thai travellers may use ThaID app for airport check-in

6 hours ago
Dutch tourist allegedly escapes bills and steals from many Phuket hotels Crime News

Dutch tourist allegedly escapes bills and steals from many Phuket hotels

7 hours ago
Udon Thani officers suspended over allegations of traffic bribes Crime News

Udon Thani officers suspended over allegations of traffic bribes

7 hours ago
Japan dethrones Thailand as top tourist spot Thailand News

Japan dethrones Thailand as top tourist spot

7 hours ago
Irishman denies involvement in Thai girlfriend&#8217;s death in Pattaya Crime News

Irishman denies involvement in Thai girlfriend’s death in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket Phuket News

Holiday turns tragic as two men drown after boat capsizes in Phuket

8 hours ago
Thai weather: Cool mornings, thunderstorms, and changing temps Thailand News

Thai weather: Cool mornings, thunderstorms, and changing temps

8 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Koh Samui 2024

1 day ago
Rare serow surprises tourists at Khao Yai National Park Thailand News

Rare serow surprises tourists at Khao Yai National Park

1 day ago
Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Thai police collaborate with UK to improve detainee conditions

Thai police collaborate with UK to improve detainee conditions

Published: 15:57, 23 December 2024
Thailand&#8217;s massage therapist shortage outlined by Health Ministry

Thailand’s massage therapist shortage outlined by Health Ministry

Published: 15:41, 23 December 2024
Shots fired at cockfighting arena after million baht bet (video)

Shots fired at cockfighting arena after million baht bet (video)

Published: 15:19, 23 December 2024
Thai police removed after video exposes traffic fine misconduct

Thai police removed after video exposes traffic fine misconduct

Published: 15:01, 23 December 2024