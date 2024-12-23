Thai woman arrested for fatally shooting girlfriend, ending 12-year relationship

Photo via ThaiRath

Police arrested a Thai woman for fatally shooting her girlfriend at a house in the central province of Pathum Thani on Saturday, December 21, marking the tragic end of their 12-year relationship.

The fatal shooting occurred at the victim’s home in the Pruksa D Village in Pathum Thani at approximately 7.50am on Saturday. The ground floor of the property was being operated as a grocery store. The body of 44 year old tomboy Kwandao “Dao” Nawong was discovered outside the store.

Dao sustained four gunshot wounds to her chest, one to her left hand, and another to her back. The suspect, Dao’s girlfriend, 33 year old Janyawan “Yo” Palosan, fled the scene on her motorcycle.

A grocery store employee, 24 year old Pidsana Chaipha, told ThaiRath that the couple had been in a relationship for over 12 years. Pidsana reported hearing the couple engaged in a heated argument on the second floor of the house as Dao packed her belongings, seemingly preparing to leave.

Pidsana said that a fire broke out on the second floor during the altercation. She heard multiple gunshots and rushed upstairs to find Dao gravely injured. Pidsana sought help from neighbours to carry Dao outside the house and called an ambulance. Tragically, Dao succumbed to her injuries.

Pidsana revealed that Yo locked herself in the bedroom after the shooting but escaped by climbing out of a window before Khlong Luang Police Station officers arrived. Yo’s motorcycle was later found abandoned not far from the scene.

Depression and jealousy

A neighbour, 59 year old Damrong Chumphon, disclosed that Dao confided in him about wanting to end the relationship due to frequent arguments. Dao also mentioned that she previously shared assets worth between 600,000 and 700,000 baht with Yo.

Despite their issues, Dao reportedly tried to be understanding of Yo, who was suffering from depression and required medication. However, Yo often refused to take her prescribed medicine. The couple had not spoken to each other for several days before the murder.

Police apprehended Yo in the northeastern province of Khon Kaen on Sunday, December 22. Yo claimed that she attempted to commit suicide by jumping into a river in Nonthaburi but was too afraid to follow through.

Yo told police that her motive for the murder was jealousy. A month earlier, Dao confessed to having an affair with another woman. When Dao packed her belongings, Yo suspected she was planning to move in with her lover.

Yo claimed that she tried to resolve the issue with Dao, but their discussion escalated into a physical altercation. Dao allegedly punched her, which led Yo to retrieve a gun from the bedroom and shoot her in a fit of rage.

Dao’s family has expressed their refusal to forgive Yo for her actions and banned her from attending Dao’s funeral.

Police have not yet disclosed the official charges against Yo. Following a previous similar report from a similar incident, Yo could be charged under Section 288 of the Criminal Law for intentional murder, which carries a potential death sentence, life imprisonment, or a prison sentence of 15 to 20 years.