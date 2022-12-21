Thailand
Motorbike driver killed by bus after skidding on oil stain in Bangkok
A motorist fell from his motorbike after skidding on an oil stain on Bangkok‘s busy Sukhumvit Road yesterday morning. He was struck and killed by an oncoming public bus.
The man, whose identity has not been reported, was hit by public bus No.98 from Huai Kwang to Bang Na near the entrance of Sukhumvit Soi 53 and Thong Lor BTS Station.
A motorbike taxi driver who witnessed the crash said the victim lost control and fell from his bike after skidding on an oil stain. He was run over and killed by the No.98 bus.
The bus driver and witnesses were taken to Bangkok’s Thong Lor Police Station for questioning. Police said that CCTV footage taken of the scene will help them to investigate the facts of the accident.
In a similar tragic incident last week, a seven year old girl was killed by an oncoming public bus when she fell from her mother’s motorbike. The driver carried on driving, claiming that he did not know he had hit the child.
Thai netizens have expressed their condolences to the victims and their families. Netizens have also expressed feeling sorry for the bus drivers in both cases due to the incidents being caused by conditions out of their control.
Dangerous conditions only exacerbate the issue of road accidents and road deaths in Bangkok…
In July, dashcam footage revealed the terrifying moment a heavy steel beam fell 20 metres through the air onto the Rama II Expressway in Bangkok.
The beam landed metres in front of an oncoming pickup truck which was subsequently flung into the air. The couple inside were terrified but miraculously unharmed.
In August, a U-turn bridge collapsed on the same road, the Rama II Expressway, falling onto four vehicles and killing two people.
One passenger died at the scene and a construction worker who fell from the bridge later died in hospital from their injuries.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Motorbike driver killed by bus after skidding on oil stain in Bangkok
Thai taxi drivers receive record amount of complaints
World Cup winners return home as heroes
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
Drivers switch places in moving bus in western Thailand, 11 tourists injured
What is the average English teacher salary in Thailand?
Career drug dealer arrested again along with wife in Khon Kaen
Navy ship sinks in Thailand: ‘There weren’t enough life jackets on board’
Digital Homecare Platform SAIJAI Unveils “Hospitality Staffing” Solution for Hotels as Industry Grapples with Severe Manpower Crisis
Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
What $150,000 buys you for a 2 bedroom condo in Bangkok
Taxi forgets and drives off leaving tourist at gas station | GMT
Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand: 77 rescued, 4 dead, 24 missing
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
World2 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
-
Cambodia19 hours ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
-
South3 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Koh Samui1 day ago
Over 2,000 tourists leave Koh Samui by plane amidst huge waves