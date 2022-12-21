Thailand
Thai taxi drivers receive record amount of complaints
The Department of Land Transport received 93,474 complaints about public transport in Thailand this year. Taxi drivers were complained about the most, receiving an impressive 14,158 complaints.
Most of the complaints were about bad manners, dangerous driving, refusing passengers, illegal licenses, and illicit taxi metres.
Between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2022, the department’s Passenger Protection and Complaint Centre received 93,474 calls via their hotline 1584.
In the same period the previous year, the hotline received a minuscule 8,980 complaints, comparatively. The centre said complaints have shot up given the ease of Covid-19 restrictions. More people are back at work and using public transport this year.
Taxi drivers faced the most complaints of anyone at 14,158. Motorbike taxi drivers faced 1,118 complaints in total.
The public was not so impressed with the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA)’s public bus drivers, who received 3,814 complaints this year.
Bus drivers were criticised for dangerous driving, not stopping at stop signs, impolite manners and illegally modifying their vehicles.
The remaining complaints were about the following forms of public transport…
- Air-conditioned private buses – 1,551 complaints
- Private buses – 806 complaints
- Public buses from the Transport Company – 1,311 complaints
- Public vans – 642 complaints
- Public pickup truck (songthaew) – 505 complaints
- Public mini-buses – 471 complaints
The Department of Land Transport promised passengers that they would investigate naughty taxi drivers and solve the issues as soon as possible to provide safe and quality service to residents.
Yesterday morning, ten foreign tourists and one Thai passenger were injured in bus crash when two drivers tried to switch places without pulling over first.
Thailand is notorious for its dangerous roads. Earlier this year, Thailand was deemed the second most dangerous place in the world to drive after South Africa.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation has labelled the Christmas and New Year holidays the “seven dangerous days” due to increased amount of accidents.
The Seven Dangerous Days actually happens twice a year, with increased accidents and road deaths during the Songkran holidays, or Thai New Year, in April.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thai taxi drivers receive record amount of complaints
World Cup winners return home as heroes
Thai wildlife workers rush to aid stressed elephant rescued from smugglers
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Drivers switch places in moving bus in western Thailand, 11 tourists injured
What is the average English teacher salary in Thailand?
Career drug dealer arrested again along with wife in Khon Kaen
Navy ship sinks in Thailand: ‘There weren’t enough life jackets on board’
Digital Homecare Platform SAIJAI Unveils “Hospitality Staffing” Solution for Hotels as Industry Grapples with Severe Manpower Crisis
Phuket gets ready for New Year road safety campaign ‘Seven Days of Danger’
What $150,000 buys you for a 2 bedroom condo in Bangkok
Taxi forgets and drives off leaving tourist at gas station | GMT
Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand: 77 rescued, 4 dead, 24 missing
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
The Thaiger’s Best Christmas Singles, Ever!
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
Police seize 2.5 billion baht in Mekong drug raids
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Crime2 days ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
Best Bites2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
World2 days ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Thailand3 days ago
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
-
Cambodia19 hours ago
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
-
South3 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized
-
Eastern Thailand3 days ago
Hunger calling at villagers doors amid drought in central Thailand