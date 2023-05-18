Mother robbed of 300,000 baht, suffers broken arm, misses son’s wedding

PHOTO via Sanook

An opportunistic thief yesterday robbed a mother carrying her son’s wedding gift worth 300,000 baht in cash and precious gold jewellery. The incident occurred on the day of the ceremony, resulting in not only the loss of valuables but also a broken arm for the victim. As a consequence, she was unable to attend her son’s wedding. The unfortunate incident took place near the Uthai Road-Tanot Tia Temple in the Uthai district of PPhra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province.

The victim, Nam Oi, led reporters to the scene of the crime, which occurred yesterday, Wednesday, May 17. At approximately 5.30am the 47 year old factory worker was travelling by motorcycle to a beauty salon to have her hair and make-up done. Accompanied by her husband driving the bike, she carried a bag with cash and gold jewellery (two gold bracelets and two necklaces), which she intended to present as a dowry at her son’s wedding later that day.

Nam told police that while returning home after her make-up appointment, a criminal on a black motorcycle attempted to snatch her bag. As a result, her husband’s motorcycle fell, leaving Nam with a broken right arm and various other injuries. The robber escaped, and although her husband pursued the bag snatcher, he was unable to catch him. She said…

“I was shocked and saddened by the incident. On that day, I had to urgently see a doctor because of the pain in my arm. I had to borrow money from relatives to purchase additional gold and ensure we met the deadline to present the dowry.”

Nam was unable to attend her son’s wedding due to the injuries sustained in the accident.

She expressed her hope that local police would speed up efforts to arrest the suspect, as she still has debts from borrowing money from her relatives.

Follow us on :













Reporters visited Uthai Police Station in Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya province to follow up on the case’s progress. Deputy Inspector Pol. Lt. Col. Prasit Sukkho revealed that police investigators have been working diligently since the crime occurred.

Efforts include interrogating witnesses and reviewing closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage along the route leading up to and after the crime took place. Currently, there has been reasonable progress in the investigation, which is ongoing.