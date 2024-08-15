Mother and daughter injured in Bangkok bus-ambulance crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Rescue workers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation were alerted to a collision between a bus and an ambulance, resulting in multiple injuries at Din Daeng Island, Victory Monument, Bangkok. At the scene, a bus on Route 36 was found overturned alongside the ambulance. Many injured individuals were lying on the pavement as emergency responders arrived to provide assistance.

A 68 year old woman, Renu Maktong, mother of 33 year old Police Senior Sergeant Major Kamai Maktong from Bang Pho Police Station, recounted the incident and updated on their current conditions. Renu shared that her daughter experienced chest pain due to arrhythmia since 8am yesterday, August 14. Initially planning to take the bus, they opted for an Erawan emergency ambulance when Kamai’s condition worsened.

The ambulance staff provided thorough care, including an ECG and saline solution, with the siren on throughout the journey. Upon reaching a curve, the accident happened rapidly.

Renu, seated at the back of the ambulance, saw her daughter’s stretcher roll to the side and instantly feared for her daughter’s safety, disregarding her injuries despite being trapped by a metal frame and hitting her head.

Renu’s main worry was her daughter, even though her left leg was broken. She struggled to hear any sound from Kamai, fearing the worst. After the vehicle overturned, many people came to help.

Renu was separated from her daughter, urging rescuers to prioritise Kamai’s care. She watched from a distance as more responders attended to Kamai. Eventually, responders noticed Renu’s broken leg and transported both mother and daughter to the Police General Hospital.

Injuries

At the hospital, a CT scan revealed Renu’s broken left leg, while Kamai suffered a head injury, chest tightness, and various body pains. Although Kamai was not admitted to the hospital due to full beds, she later learned her mother required surgery for her leg. Kamai expressed deep regret and sorrow for causing her mother’s injury, reflecting on the accident where she barely heard her mother’s voice and feared for her well-being.

“I feel very guilty and sad for causing my mother to get hurt. During the accident, I could hardly hear my mother, and now knowing she has a broken leg makes me feel even worse.”

Renu mentioned that the Erawan Centre would cover their medical expenses. She didn’t wish to pursue any legal action, only desiring complete medical treatment for herself and her daughter. She felt responsible for calling the ambulance, leading to the accident.

The director of the fourth bus route district, along with officials and bus driver Somsak Ngamsompol, visited to offer condolences and financial aid while inquiring about their conditions. Somsak apologised to Renu and Kamai, who forgave him, acknowledging it as an unfortunate accident, reported KhaoSod.