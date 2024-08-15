Chinese gang flees after stealing 70 million baht from Chinese couple

Photo via Naewna

Thai police are searching for four Chinese nationals who yesterday stole 70 million baht in cryptocurrency from a Chinese couple in the central province of Pathum Thani.

Officers from Pak Khlong Rangsit Police Station swooped on a house in the Banmai district of Pathum Thani in the early hours of yesterday, August 14, after being alerted by the homeowners, a 35 year old Chinese man named Ge Jiao Pa, and his wife.

Police reported that the couple and their four employees were still in a state of fear when officers arrived at the scene. The couple are reportedly millionaires, earning their wealth through their jewellery trading businesses.

Ge told police that the robbery took place at around 2am when everyone in the house was asleep. Four Chinese men, who had their faces covered with balaclavas, entered his bedroom. Each of them was armed with a gun and a knife and threatened the occupants to stay quiet.

According to Ge, the thieves tied up him, his wife, and two male employees, while the other two female employees were not restrained.

The gang then threatened Ge, forcing him to transfer his cryptocurrency to them. Ge was compelled to call a relative in China, who transferred US$2 million, or about 70 million baht, to the gang’s crypto account.

After the transfer, the gang stole a CCTV camera server from the house and fled the scene in Ge’s black Toyota Alphard. Ge stated that he had no idea about any conflicts or motives that could have led to the robbery.

Police informed ThaiRath that the Chinese criminals had carefully planned the robbery, choosing to enter the village where the victims lived on foot to avoid the security checks on vehicles at the entrance to the community.

Police reviewed security camera footage and discovered that the gang was heading towards the Isaan province of Sakaeo. It is believed they may be planning to escape from Thailand to Cambodia, as the province borders Cambodia.