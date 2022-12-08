Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?

The most Googled word or phrase in the world this year may come as a surprise. What do you think? Russia? Ukraine? Economic crisis? Queen Elizabeth II? King Charles III? China? Taiwan? No, none of those.

The word Wordle was Google’s most searched term globally in 2022.

The search engine giant revealed the winner in its annual Year in Search report.

Invented by US software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, Wordle became incredibly popular throughout the world.

Players get six attempts to guess the word of the day, which is always a five-letter word and the word is the same for everyone.

The Wordle game became so infectious that obsessed players took to Google looking for answers which affected other top Google search trends. Incredibly, seven of the top 10 most-searched-for-word definitions in 2022 were Wordle answers, including cacao, homer, canny, foray, trove, saute, and tacit.

Major events also made an impact on online searches.

Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September made the top five for overall global search interest while Ukraine was the third most widely searched term.

Johnny Depp was the most searched among the acting community following his defamation case against Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was followed by Will Smith, who made headlines at the Oscars after slapping comedian Chris Rock live onstage in front of millions of viewers, while tennis legend Serena Williams was the No.2 most-searched athlete.

Getting rich turned out to be popular as did Googling the Lottery. Lottery games Mega Millions and Powerball numbers were high in the top 10 search-interest spots globally.

The Google trend report also recorded how users searched for information, like snapping a photo, speaking into the phone and, humming.

Phones today use algorithms to solve that common conundrum of “what’s this song?” And users can hum, whistle or sing 10-15 seconds of a melody into their phone to figure out what song that might be stuck in their heads.

What about Thailand? Covid? Travel? Restrictions? Thailand Pass? Best places? Prayut? Guns? Knife crime? Sex? Soi Cowboy? Nana Plaza? Taxi scams? Ladyboys? Gold necklaces? Pattaya? Bangkok?

Wordle came in at No.7 in the most Googled word in the Land of Smiles! But what about the rest? The Thai platform droidsans revealed the best of the rest.

TRENDING SEARCHES SEARCH TERMS OF THE YEAR 2022

Government welfare card Watermelon Nida Half of each person, phase 5 Under the Sky Kanku Bai Botnoi Voice Wordle With love and betrayal Is you STD 02

TRENDING NEWS

Latest watermelon news Shooting news Father news Russia, Ukraine, latest news Uncle Phon’s latest news Pinky news Itaewon news News of Luang Pu Saeng Lazada news Deputy party news

TRENDING MUSIC

Nanathong – Joey Phuwadit Table Rim – Non Thanon Consider – Musketeers Feat. MAIYARAP Drawn – BOWKYLION liquor companion Zulupaka Tapahey – themoonwillalwaysbewithme If we meet again – Tilly Birds Love is a dream – girl girl girl If you love someone – INK WARUNTORN Sharks Like to Bit You – Bonnadol Feat. IIVY B

TRENDING DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS

Bangkok Suphan Buri Hua Hin Chiang Mai Rayong Pattaya Chonburi Khao Yai Ratchaburi Pranburi

TRENDING INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS

Singapore Vietnam Laos Japan Korea Taiwan Tokyo Georgia Malaysia Sapa

TRENDING MOVIES

Kanku Bai Buphaphonniwat 2 4 kings ONE PIECE FILM RED 2022 Doctor Strange Phi Nak 3 Black Adam Jurassic World Dominion Medium Eternals

TRENDING PEOPLE

Jackson hope Prinn Panitchpakdi Chatchart Sitthiphan Mo Amena Little Thanapon Khun Chanon Krating Khunnarong father Tak Itsarin Eh please smile

TRENDING PEOPLE (LOSS) THE PERSON WHO DIED

Watermelon Nida Beem Papangkorn Sunny U-four Sombat Metanee Michael Pupart Soraphong Chatree Weerayut Ros-ocha Rabbit Varalak Queen Elizabeth Waipot Phetsuphan