Thailand
Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
The most Googled word or phrase in the world this year may come as a surprise. What do you think? Russia? Ukraine? Economic crisis? Queen Elizabeth II? King Charles III? China? Taiwan? No, none of those.
The word Wordle was Google’s most searched term globally in 2022.
The search engine giant revealed the winner in its annual Year in Search report.
Invented by US software engineer Josh Wardle in 2021, Wordle became incredibly popular throughout the world.
Players get six attempts to guess the word of the day, which is always a five-letter word and the word is the same for everyone.
The Wordle game became so infectious that obsessed players took to Google looking for answers which affected other top Google search trends. Incredibly, seven of the top 10 most-searched-for-word definitions in 2022 were Wordle answers, including cacao, homer, canny, foray, trove, saute, and tacit.
Major events also made an impact on online searches.
Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September made the top five for overall global search interest while Ukraine was the third most widely searched term.
Johnny Depp was the most searched among the acting community following his defamation case against Amber Heard.
The Pirates of the Caribbean star was followed by Will Smith, who made headlines at the Oscars after slapping comedian Chris Rock live onstage in front of millions of viewers, while tennis legend Serena Williams was the No.2 most-searched athlete.
Getting rich turned out to be popular as did Googling the Lottery. Lottery games Mega Millions and Powerball numbers were high in the top 10 search-interest spots globally.
The Google trend report also recorded how users searched for information, like snapping a photo, speaking into the phone and, humming.
Phones today use algorithms to solve that common conundrum of “what’s this song?” And users can hum, whistle or sing 10-15 seconds of a melody into their phone to figure out what song that might be stuck in their heads.
What about Thailand? Covid? Travel? Restrictions? Thailand Pass? Best places? Prayut? Guns? Knife crime? Sex? Soi Cowboy? Nana Plaza? Taxi scams? Ladyboys? Gold necklaces? Pattaya? Bangkok?
Wordle came in at No.7 in the most Googled word in the Land of Smiles! But what about the rest? The Thai platform droidsans revealed the best of the rest.
TRENDING SEARCHES SEARCH TERMS OF THE YEAR 2022
- Government welfare card
- Watermelon Nida
- Half of each person, phase 5
- Under the Sky
- Kanku Bai
- Botnoi Voice
- Wordle
- With love and betrayal
- Is you
- STD 02
TRENDING NEWS
- Latest watermelon news
- Shooting news
- Father news
- Russia, Ukraine, latest news
- Uncle Phon’s latest news
- Pinky news
- Itaewon news
- News of Luang Pu Saeng
- Lazada news
- Deputy party news
TRENDING MUSIC
- Nanathong – Joey Phuwadit
- Table Rim – Non Thanon
- Consider – Musketeers Feat. MAIYARAP
- Drawn – BOWKYLION
- liquor companion
- Zulupaka Tapahey – themoonwillalwaysbewithme
- If we meet again – Tilly Birds
- Love is a dream – girl girl girl
- If you love someone – INK WARUNTORN
- Sharks Like to Bit You – Bonnadol Feat. IIVY B
TRENDING DOMESTIC DESTINATIONS
- Bangkok
- Suphan Buri
- Hua Hin
- Chiang Mai
- Rayong
- Pattaya
- Chonburi
- Khao Yai
- Ratchaburi
- Pranburi
TRENDING INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Laos
- Japan
- Korea
- Taiwan
- Tokyo
- Georgia
- Malaysia
- Sapa
TRENDING MOVIES
- Kanku Bai
- Buphaphonniwat 2
- 4 kings
- ONE PIECE FILM RED 2022
- Doctor Strange
- Phi Nak 3
- Black Adam
- Jurassic World Dominion
- Medium
- Eternals
TRENDING PEOPLE
- Jackson hope
- Prinn Panitchpakdi
- Chatchart Sitthiphan
- Mo Amena
- Little Thanapon
- Khun Chanon
- Krating Khunnarong
- father
- Tak Itsarin
- Eh please smile
TRENDING PEOPLE (LOSS) THE PERSON WHO DIED
- Watermelon Nida
- Beem Papangkorn
- Sunny U-four
- Sombat Metanee
- Michael Pupart
- Soraphong Chatree
- Weerayut Ros-ocha
- Rabbit Varalak
- Queen Elizabeth
- Waipot Phetsuphan
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Best boarding schools in Thailand
‘Patani Colonial Territory’ designer summoned for game of truth or dare
Border patrol sergeant in northeast Thailand kills colleague
Top 5 Backlink Agencies in Bangkok for Your Business
VIDEO: Desperate Rohingyas dying on boat off South Thailand
Fisherman accidentally harpoons his own face in eastern Thailand
Most Googled word in 2022? And in Thailand?
Patong Hill road to reopen to all on christmas day| GMT
25 arrested in Germany suspected of leading a ‘right-wing’ coup
23 military students hospitalised after being trained too hard
Thailand News Today | British man who loves Thailand banned for 5 years for overstaying
Police arrest another Chinese visa overstayer living it up in Thailand
Christmas present to Phuket motorists: Patong Hill road to reopen
Firework maker killed in firework accident in eastern Thailand
Lao star swindled by Thai celebrity, more than 500 million baht lost
Father chains up daughter and forces her to return to abusive husband
New details unfolding over alleged assault by Pattaya loan sharks
Motorbike taxi driver wins 12 million baht lottery jackpot in Thailand
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
Over 100 tonnes of garbage estimated near Phuket Fishing Port
Thailand’s top cheesemaker toasts his own success
Thai VietJet cancels Phuket – Bangkok flight last minute over 1 extra passenger
TAT launches luxury travel package to Thailand for rich South Korean tourists
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
Air Canada’s Vancouver-Bangkok flight touches down Thailand
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
NZ suitcase murders go to court
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
Province in Vietnam boosting tourism with its rich culture
Frenchman arrested for scamming Thai woman out of 2 million baht in Bangkok
Phuket flight cancellation due to earlier cancelled flight, runway maintenance
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Guides2 days ago
Challenges of starting a business in Thailand as a foreigner
-
Crime4 days ago
‘Big Joke’ goes back to school to hunt visa crooks
-
Crime2 days ago
Shopee stops all bank payments after hackers steal from customer in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Safety systems at Central World found fully functional after fire
-
Hot News3 days ago
Sex outside of marriage to carry one year jail sentence in Indonesia
-
Politics3 days ago
Whole new world of censorship pain on its way to Thailand
-
Bangkok21 hours ago
Man stabs passersby in Bangkok, 1 killed 1 injured
-
Thailand2 days ago
CAAT warns Thai VietJet for cancelling three Phuket – Bangkok flights in one day