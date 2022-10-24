As President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term as Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader yesterday The Coming War on China draws ever closer, predicts award-winning journalist John Pilger.

In Pilger’s thought-provoking documentary, The Coming War on China, he notes the United States, backed by Western mainstream media (MSM), has been “beating the drums of war and the world has been primed to regard China as a new enemy.”

But why does the US regard China as an enemy? According to the documentary, economic jealousy. The Chinese do capitalism better than the West. China is beating the US at their own game because they don’t let the business sector run the country the way business runs the West.

Eric Li, entrepreneur and social scientist, said…

“One myth I think really needs to be dispelled is that somehow China’s aiming to replace America and gonna run the world. First of all, the Chinese are not that stupid. The West, with its Christian roots, are about converting other people to their beliefs. The Chinese are not about that. I’m not degrading the Western culture. I’m just pointing out the inherent nature, the DNA’s of two different cultures. The Chinese 2000 years ago built the Great Wall to keep the barbarians out, not to invade them.”

John Pilger

Pilger, an Australian journalist, documentary maker, and BAFTA winner, points out that since China opened up to the West in 1979 and embraced some parts of capitalism it has lifted more than 300 million people out of poverty.

Shanghai pre-Covid-19 was a prosperous international city still run by the Communists, at least in name. The truth, Pilger says, China has matched America at its own great game of capitalism and that is unforgivable.

“America was now threatened by the emergence of a vast image of itself,” Pilger said.

Eric Li adds…

“In China, there are a lot of problems. But at the moment, the Chinese, the party-state, has proven an extraordinary ability to change. In America, you can change political parties but you can’t change the policies.

“In China, you cannot change the party but you can change policies. For over 70 years, China has been run by one single party yet the political changes that have taken place in China these past 70 years have been wider and broader and greater than probably any other major country in modern memory.

“So, in that time, China ceased to be communist. China is a market economy. It’s a vibrant market economy but it is not a capitalist country. Here’s why.

“There’s no way a group of billionaires could control the party bureau as billionaires control American policymaking. So in China, you have a vibrant market economy but capital does not rise above political authority. Capital does not have enshrined rights. In America, capital, the interest of capital and capital itself has risen above the American nation.

“The political authority cannot check the power of capital. That’s why America is a capitalist country but China’s not. China’s objectives are modest compared with their weight. They’re not trying to run the world. They’re not even trying to run the Asian-Pacific. I think they want to keep America from dominating the Asian-Pacific.

“So they have what they believe is their rightful place in the Asian-Pacific, because of all civilizations and all the history on their side, so their objectives are really modest compared with their capacity.”

Hundreds of US military bases surround China in the South China Sea.

The documentary highlights US’ ambition to provoke a war with China. They invest trillions of dollars into the nation’s military programme and they need to justify it, so they need an enemy. That enemy is now China, and the excuse they make is Taiwan.

The US obsesses over China invading the province without evidence. And yet, the One-China policy of Taiwan as a province and part of the Chinese mainland was recognized by the United Nations General Assembly Resolution in 1971. Since the founding of the People’s Republic of China in 1949, 181 countries have established diplomatic relations with China on the One-China policy. The US is one of those nations.

Pilger believes there has been a century-long fear, suspicion, and unfounded hatred of China by the US. US businessmen had their concessions in Shanghai in the late 19th century and early 20th century where they became very rich largely on the back of drugs, in particular, opium. But they were driven out of China by the Communists in 1949 and the US has never forgiven them.

Yet Chairman Mao Zedong reached out to the US five years before he drove Westerners out of China in 1949. And he continued to reach out for years after.

Mao sent this secret message to Washington. He said…

“China must industrialize. This can only be done by free enterprise. Chinese and American interests fit together economically and politically.

“America need not fear that we will not be cooperative. We cannot risk crossing America. We cannot risk any conflict.”

Mao received no reply.

Pilger reports Mao was looking to be a friend of the US from the beginning.

Mao says, I will go meet Franklin Roosevelt in the White House. Mao reaches out in 1950 to Harry Truman. The US diplomats who carried these messages were condemned as Communists and traitors.

According to the documentary, the catalyst for the recent alarm was China reclaiming territory in the South China Sea to build airstrips on disputed islands that had been condemned by an international tribunal.

It became a flashpoint between the US and China. But what isn’t highlighted in MSM is the amount of US military bases armed with warships, missiles, and bombers, in places such as the Marshall Islands, surrounding China in the South China Sea, the Pacific Ocean, Australia, and beyond.

James Bradley, the author of the China Mirage, said…

“If you could look out of the tallest building in Beijing and looked out into the South China Sea you would see warships.

“The US is at war with China on the ground and in the air. The winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, former President Barack Obama, committed to trillions of dollars to our nuclear arsenal. He committed trillions of future dollars to war in space and we need an enemy for all this money and China’s the perfect enemy.”

Pilger notes that the Japanese island of Okinawa is occupied by 32 military installations. From there, the US attacked Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, Afghanistan, and Iraq.

Okinawa is the front line of a beckoning war with China. The US has several military bases on the island. During the Cold War, the US secretly installed nuclear weapons at this launch pad in Okinawa. Most of them were aimed at China.

Likewise, Jeju Island is a world heritage site. The government of South Korea declared it an island of world peace. But on this island of peace lies one of the most provocative military bases in the world has been built less than 400 miles from Shanghai. Like Okinawa and the Marshall Islands, this is America’s frontline in its so-called “Pivot to Asia.”

Pilger concludes…

“The US is an empire that never speaks its name. It has 4,000 military bases, with 1,000 spread across every continent. From these bases, the US operates a secret army in 147 countries.

“By speaking out, they deliver a warning to all of us. Can we really afford to be silent?”