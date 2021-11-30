Connect with us

Thailand

More venues in Thailand require proof of vaccination, or ATK test, at the door

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Rapid antigen tests at the entrance to Khao San Road
image
image

Thailand’s future looks… vaccinated. More and more venues and events are embracing the government’s “Covid Free Setting” guidelines which call for not only staff, but customers to be fully vaccinated, or test negative for the virus, to be considered a “Covid free” area.

Bangkok’s Khao San Road was blocked off the other weekend with bouncers checking documents and digital vaccination records while health staff wearing personal protective gear were onsite sticking swabs up unvaccinated partygoers’ noses for a rapid Covid test. (We haven’t heard what happens if someone tests positive, but an ambulance was parked at the entrance.)

Other venues, even some gyms and fitness studios in Bangkok, have started requiring proof of vaccination or an ATK at the door. Even shoppers entering CentralWorld’s Groove zone, a section of the major shopping centre in Bangkok’s Pathum Wan district with various eateries, are required to take a rapid antigen test to enter the area.

Several large festivals and events are also operating under the “Covid Free Setting” guidelines, like last weekend’s firework festival in Pattaya. According to the Pattaya News, the city mayor said those entering the concert area of the festival needed to show proof that they are fully vaccinated, or had recently tested negative for Covid-19. Vendors at the festival also needed to be vaccinated.

Other upcoming events also require proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test result, including River Kwai Bridge Week in Kanchanaburi from December 17 to 26 as well as January’s stand up show by Monty Python’s John Cleese.

To fly domestically, airlines are asking for vaccination certificates, but in some cases, will accept a PCR test taken within 72 hours before departures. Some interprovincial bus operators have also been asking for vaccination records.

When it comes to employees, many businesses, condominiums, gyms, and restaurants in Bangkok now have posters saying that 100% of the staff are vaccinated and undergo regular ATK testing. On the ride-sharing app Grab, passengers in Bangkok can request a vaccinated driver through the service JustGrab (Vaccinated.) Some cleaning services in Bangkok allow clients to request a housekeeper who is vaccinated.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
HighSo
2021-11-30 19:41
39 minutes ago, oldschooler said: if referring to ALL vax ( responded post) this competes for one the stupidest ignorant posts ever. parents who expose their innocent children to death in this way should be jailed as unfit with their…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-30 19:44
1 hour ago, brian60221 said: If you find that shocking, I humbly suggest that you do not have a wide enough perspective on this topic, or diverse enough sources of information. Isn't it amazing that the only people who truly…
image
Rookiescot
2021-11-30 19:45
Right OK I cant be arsed to respond to all this nonsense from so many of you. Here is the deal. Get a vaccination or go live in some utopian country where society accepts you all. Otherwise deal with the…
image
brian60221
2021-11-30 19:46
5 minutes ago, Rookiescot said: Billions receive the vaccine and the vast majority have little or no side effects. Sure, but that's not how we evaluate their danger. We measure it by reported adverse effects. Reported adverse effects are off…
image
JohninDubin
2021-11-30 19:48
1 hour ago, Rain said: Excuse me for asking this, but you do realise that these are scenes from a film that is fictional? I can show you photos of Fairies, but that does not mean that Fairies are real,
Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand calm over Omicron variant, Crackdown on Human trafficking | Nov 30
Visa2 hours ago

Cabinet okays new visa scheme allowing a 1 year stay for medical tourists
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says PCR tests will remain a requirement for foreign arrivals
Sponsored1 day ago

Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
advertiseadvertise
Thailand2 hours ago

More venues in Thailand require proof of vaccination, or ATK test, at the door
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Pfizer CEO says new version of vaccine under development to target Omicron
Southeast Asia2 hours ago

Taiwanese co-pilot pays off NT$800,000 fine for breaching quarantine rules
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
China3 hours ago

Shanghai halts 500 flights, issues closure order after 3 three local Covid cases
BTS3 hours ago

Bangkok’s SRT Red Line launches commercial service, fares 12 to 42 baht
Southeast Asia3 hours ago

Two South African travellers test positive for Omicron at Singapore airport
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Tuesday Covid Update: 4,306 new cases; provincial totals
Southeast Asia4 hours ago

Verdicts in Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi trial postponed until Monday
Video5 hours ago

Legalise porn, Thai names, More vaccines | Thaiger Bites | Ep.71
Bangkok6 hours ago

Foreigner claims Bangkok taxi pocketed 1,000 baht for ride down Sukhumvit
Thailand7 hours ago

Flash floods from heavy rain hit three districts in Surat Thani
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thailand entry restrictions on African countries in response to Omicron
Thailand3 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand11 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending