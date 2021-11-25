Bangkok
Covid test required to enter CentralWorld’s Groove area in Bangkok
Shoppers entering CentralWorld’s Groove area in Bangkok will need to take a rapid antigen test to enter the two-storey section in one of the Thailand’s largest shopping centres.
Alcohol sales and consumption at the Groove zone, which has a variety of cafes, restaurants, and space to hang out, is still allowed. Customers who enter test negative in an ATK (antigen test kit) at the door, and at their own expense, according to a post CentralWorld made today on its Facebook page.
To enter, customers must go through the entrance by the The Offices at CentralWorld. Exits on the first and second floor will be open. Those entering the area will get a stamp on their wrist, allowing them to re-enter the area.
