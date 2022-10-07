More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims

The families of the adult victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu will receive up to 1 million baht in compensation.

Kom Chad Luek news agency reported the Rights and Liberties Protection Department under the Ministry of Justice is investigating the loss from the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre and will offer compensation to the families of victims who died and injured up to 110,000 each, according to the Act of Compensation for Criminal Damages.

A victim’s family will receive 50,000 baht for the loss of life, 20,000 baht for the funeral, and an extra 40,000 baht living allowance. Injured victims will receive up to 40,000 baht for their treatment, 20,000 baht for rehabilitation, and up to 50,000 baht for other losses.

The seven adult victims who were killed in the massacre will be compensated more by the Ministry of Labour. These victims will get more because they contributed tax to the Social Security Fund. Those who paid more tax into the fund will get more compensation.

The Daily News reports the total amount of compensation in total amounts to about 2.4 million baht. The families of two victims who died in the killing sprees would get up to 1.6 million baht.