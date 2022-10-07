Connect with us

Thailand

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims

Published

 on 

Photo via วัชรา ตาคำ-Mr.Watchara Takum

The families of the adult victims of the daycare centre massacre in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lamphu will receive up to 1 million baht in compensation.

Kom Chad Luek news agency reported the Rights and Liberties Protection Department under the Ministry of Justice is investigating the loss from the Nong Bua Lamphu massacre and will offer compensation to the families of victims who died and injured up to 110,000 each, according to the Act of Compensation for Criminal Damages.

A victim’s family will receive 50,000 baht for the loss of life, 20,000 baht for the funeral, and an extra 40,000 baht living allowance. Injured victims will receive up to 40,000 baht for their treatment, 20,000 baht for rehabilitation, and up to 50,000 baht for other losses.

The seven adult victims who were killed in the massacre will be compensated more by the Ministry of Labour. These victims will get more because they contributed tax to the Social Security Fund. Those who paid more tax into the fund will get more compensation.

The Daily News reports the total amount of compensation in total amounts to about 2.4 million baht. The families of two victims who died in the killing sprees would get up to 1.6 million baht.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
jobapps
2022-10-07 14:19
This should be 1 million each   after employing a policeman with a known drug problem. Not that money is ever going to compensate anyone for this madness. But my eyes they are admitting liability with what is a token sum.…
Prosaap
2022-10-07 14:38
It shows again that money is more importent  than live here who thinks about money hours after your child is murdered its horrible 

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime10 mins ago

Shooting in Thailand raises questions on gun control
Best of24 mins ago

Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022
Thailand1 hour ago

More than 1 million baht payout to massacre victims
Sponsored5 hours ago

5 reasons why Thailand educators shouldn’t miss Bett Asia in Bangkok this year
Thailand1 hour ago

Three children survive daycare centre massacre in northeast Thailand
Law2 hours ago

Pakistan’s transgenders dragged back into Dark Ages
Thailand3 hours ago

Thais unhappy with Prawit’s response to daycare centre massacre
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand lowers flags to half-mast to mourn daycare centre massacre victims
Philippines3 hours ago

‘Strange and unusual’ punishment for Filipino lottery winners
Guides3 hours ago

5 posh places for a relaxing afternoon tea in Bangkok
Weather3 hours ago

Floods in NE Thailand claimed the lives of 3 people
Crime4 hours ago

Colleagues reveal daycare killer prone to mood swings
Hot News4 hours ago

US sanctions Myanmar junta-linked businessman over buying Russian-made arms
Thailand4 hours ago

King, Queen and PM Prayut to visit mass shooting victims in northeast Thailand
Guides4 hours ago

What are the common international school curriculums in Thailand? What should you choose?
Hot News4 hours ago

US forces take down three senior ISIS figures in Syria
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending