Top 5 reputable accounting firms in Thailand 2022

Have you just started your own business in Thailand? Or are you looking for some assistance in growing and expanding your already established business? If the answer is yes, then partnering with a professional accounting firm may be the best solution for you.

Whether it be ensuring that you comply with Thai law or handling critical financial tasks like filing a tax return, accounting firms can give you all the needed support in managing all aspects of running your business. Regardless of the size of your business, a reputable accounting firm will know the best strategy to help it flourish.

But with so many accounting firms in Thailand, it can be challenging to find the professional that is simply the best. So, to help you with your search, we’ve narrowed down the top 5 accounting firms in Thailand below.

BizWings (Thailand)

Main Areas of Service: Accounting Outsourcing, Auditing, Company Establishment, HR Support Services, Business Management Support, Expansion Within Thailand, Overseas Expansion

Address: Room 1201,12th Floor, Q House Building, 66 Asoke Montri Road, Wattana, Khlong Toei Nuea, Bangkok 10110

If you’re looking for an accounting firm you can trust and have your best interest at heart, then BizWings (Thailand) Co., Ltd. can be your top choice. BizWings Thailand offers a one-stop service for a wide range of professional services, such as accounting outsourcing, administrative and tax obligation support, and general consultation on legal matters, in addition to other specific requests. They aim to be their clients’ “wingman” in doing business in Thailand by providing end-to-end support.

The vibrant and dynamic company boasts a team of professionals who are ready to help with all you need to grow a successful business in Thailand and achieve your dreams. They combine their strong local expertise with global reach in order to produce high-quality work to serve the needs of and respond to their international clients’ needs. With BizWings, you don’t have to worry about the burden of back office tasks, so you can concentrate more on the core of your business.

BizWings is one of the fastest-growing accounting firms in Thailand. Since its establishment in 2015, BizWings has been successful in gaining recognition and attracting a significant clientele, including numerous listed corporations in Japan’s stock market, such as the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Moreover, BizWings is an independent member of TGS, an international business network of independent firms currently operating with 60 members from 56 countries.

BDO Thailand

Main Areas of Service: Audit and Assurance, Tax and Legal, Advisory, Business Services and Outsourcing

Address: 725 Sukhumvit Road, Level 20, Metropolis, Suite 128, Klongton Nua, Bangkok, 10110

Opening its doors for the first time in 2020, BDO Thailand is one of the newest accounting firms in Thailand. The company is a member firm of BDO International, one of the world’s largest accounting and advisory groups. Therefore, they benefit from the valuable expertise of their global network, with its 1,617 offices spread across 167 countries and territories.

BDO Thailand offers comprehensive services to both large and small companies in Thailand. Based in Bangkok and Phuket, the company has Thai CPAs, SEC-registered auditors, and advisory experts. People are an integral part of their services. Thus, they focus on real relationships with their clients in order to provide customised services. Moreover, they combine tailored solutions with tech-based innovation in order to meet the needs of their clients.

The team at BDO Thailand believes that adaptability and agility are essential for both their own and their client’s success in today’s industry. Their experts are known to produce outcomes that align with their client’s goals by establishing close relationships and keeping track of progress through frequent touchpoints.

PKF Thailand

Main Areas of Service: Advisory, Audit and Assurance, Corporate Finance, Business Solutions, Tax, and Transaction Services.

Address: 28th Fl., Sathorn Square Office Tower, 98 North Sathorn Road, Silom, Bangrak, Bangkok 10500

PKF Thailand is a member of PKF International’s global family of legally independent firms with over 400 offices in 125 countries. Therefore, the firm is known to provide global solutions to its clients.

As one of the oldest accounting companies in Thailand, PKF Thailand has built its strong reputation for years. Today, it has successfully established itself among the leading accounting firms of choice for both international and local clients. This accounting firm is licensed by Thailand’s SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) to perform audits on public listed companies. PKF Thailand presents highly qualified international and local professionals, so they can help bridge the gap between international business and the Kingdom.

Headquartered in Bangkok, PKF Thailand has active branches on the Eastern Seaboard in Phuket, Hua Hin, Sri Racha, Pattaya, and U Tapao. Therefore, they can offer services to businesses around Thailand.

Reliance Consulting

Main Areas of Service: Company Registration, Outsourced Accounting Service, Payroll Outsourcing Service, Audit and Assurance, Corporate and Personal Income Tax

Address: Interchange 21 Level 33, No. 399 Sukhumvit Road Klongtoey Nua Watthana, Bangkok 10110

Reliance Consulting is a firm based in Sukhumvit, Bangkok, that offers a comprehensive range of services, from company registration to visa assistance. The firm was established in Singapore in 2010. It opened its branch office in Thailand to take its top-notch professional services to more clients who need fast, reliable, and consistent results.

Their mission is to grow and expand together with their clients using their experience, expertise, and top-quality business development solutions. They are also committed to assisting their clients’ every need to achieve their goals. The team at Reliance Consulting is highly trained and well-equipped. Therefore, they will help you succeed in every aspect of your business in Thailand. With Reliance Consulting, you can operate your business with ease and efficiency.

Reliance Consulting in Thailand is also a member of the international accounting networking firm of Santa Fe Associates International (SFAI).

MSNA Group

Main Areas of Service: Accounting, Audit, Due Diligence, Company Registration, Thai Tax, US Income Tax, Payroll, Staff Outsourcing, Work Permits, BOI Company Registration

Address: Chamnan Phenjati Business Centre, 65 Rama IX Rd, Khwaeng Huai Khwang, Huai Khwang, Bangkok 10310

MSNA Group is one of the longest-running accounting firms in Thailand. It has been offering services to the international business community in Bangkok since 1996. Their primary business is accounting. However, they also provide a wide range of services, such as BOI company registration and financial due diligence, among others.

Boasting experienced Thai accountants and lawyers, MSNA Group is particularly known for their competence and professionalism. They have secured a loyal base of clientele, which consists of both foreign and Thai SMEs with foreign ownership management. They’ve been the official accountant of the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM) for more than 10 years.

Many businesses, big or small, believe that managing everything themselves is the right thing to do. However, that can lead to more harm than good in the long run. Having an expert like these accounting firms by your side allows you to make the right decisions. Beyond just finances, they’ll also take the burden of tedious back office work, save your time and resources, and accelerate the growth of your business more than you could ever imagine.