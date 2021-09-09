Connect with us

Business

Germany’s finest engineering applied to residential properties in Pattaya

Tanutam Thawan

Published

 on 

PATTAYA: A few months ago, the German architect Mario Kleff demolished two new villas on Pratumnak Hill, which he is now replacing with a new one. The villa is being built using German engineering quality, with reinforced concrete and long steel girders.

 

Intensive construction work has been underway at the Majestic Residence, Soi 366 Kasetsin, on Pratumnak Hill since May. Numerous trucks deliver steel and concrete every day for the construction of a 1200 m2 villa. It was also planned to retain the original architectural style in order to integrate it into the surrounding houses. So far, the designer Mario Kleff and his construction company Wandeegroup have carried out heavy cement work and used long steel girders that are reminiscent of a state-of-the-art building in Germany. It remains to be seen how work on the new villa will continue.
Germany's finest engineering applied to residential properties in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Reinforced concrete and long steel girders

 

The foundation and the basement have already been completed. The next construction phase includes the installation of a post-tensioned cement slab which is to lie on steel girders up to 48 meters long. The architect points out that he already used this technique in 2010 in the eight-story Park Royal 2 residential building and thus achieved spans of over 20 meters. Mario Kleff became known in Pattaya for his designs for the Wong Amat Tower and the Club Royal apartment complex in Naklua. When his new villa is completed, the German-Thai designer will have reason enough to celebrate, because he is sure to set new standards in residential construction in Pattaya.
Germany's finest engineering applied to residential properties in Pattaya | News by Thaiger

Steel I-Beams

 

Mario Kleff was born on November 21, 1967, in Boppard. Since 2004 he has lived in Pattaya with his wife Nittaya Wongsin and daughter Jiang Li. However, the architect didn’t feel at home until 2016 when he received his Thai citizenship.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

News41 mins ago

Pathum Thani man allegedly lights building on fire, sticks around to laugh and smile
Thailand52 mins ago

Australian and American on Thai death row released from Thai death row, Supreme Court clears drug trafficking case
World2 hours ago

Insect snacks hit Japanese vending machines

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand2 hours ago

The Return of ‘THE TIM’ | Thaiger Bites | September 20
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,709 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand3 hours ago

Pattaya laundry shop reports ladies’ underwear thief is on the loose
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World4 hours ago

Hanoi to ease Covid restrictions this week
Thailand5 hours ago

Morning Top Stories | No approved October re-opening, Phuket easing restrictions | September 20
Thailand5 hours ago

Government believes more suspects involved in theft from budget meant for the disabled
Thailand6 hours ago

Dual Pricing and Reduced tax on Alcohol | Good Morning Thailand | Episode 92
Thailand6 hours ago

Around 20 people arrested at Koh Samui restaurant for drinking alcohol, gambling, playing pool
Bangkok7 hours ago

Bangkok residents warned of flooding risk as torrential rain forecast this week
Thailand7 hours ago

Government seeks to regulate infectious waste disposal charges
World7 hours ago

Manny Pacquiao to run for president of the Philippines
Economy8 hours ago

Cuts to import duty on alcohol, cigars, part of plan to entice wealthy foreigners
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14 | Thaiger
Thailand6 days ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending