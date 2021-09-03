Digital vaccine certificates available on MorProm app… If you can figure it out

Digital vaccine certificates for domestic travel in Thailand can be obtained through a mobile application run by the Ministry of Public Health… That is, if you can figure it out.

To register on the MorProm application, you need a 13-digit ID number. For foreign residents, the number can be found on a “pink ID card” issued by the Labour Ministry, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Information News Division director, Pensom Lertsithichai, who gives the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration report in English.

For those who don’t have a “pink card,” Pensom says the 13-digit number can also be found on the Covid-19 vaccine appointment slip or card. (The number was not on my appointment slip.)

For those who lost or threw away their appointment slip, Pensom says to contact the hospital or centre where the vaccine was administered for the 13-digit number.

Those who have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine through the Thai government’s immunisation campaign should be able to download the MorProm application, according to Pensom.

“Foreign residents who have received their first dose of vaccines may now download the Thai MorProm application.”

The MorProm app is available for both Android and Apple. The app has some English, but the pop-ups are in Thai.

According to the Thai government’s public relations department…

Foreigners who wish to acquire the digital vaccine certificate and have problems with the Mor Prom application can contact the Mor Prom call center at 02 792 2333. For foreigners who get the COVID-19 vaccine from another system from the Expatvac website, please check the vaccination appointment. If it has a 13-digit number from Mor Prom system, they can access the digital vaccine certificate section in the Mor Prom application.

With Phuket opening up next week to domestic travellers who are vaccinated against the coronavirus, visitors will need to show proof of their inoculation to checkpoint officers upon entering the island province.

