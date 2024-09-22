Khao Kheow Zoo earns 12 million baht from Moo Deng’s live stream fame

Picture courtesy of Thairath

Khao Kheow Open Zoo has captured global attention with live streaming of Moo Deng, a baby pygmy hippo, drawing fans from around the world. The zoo reported a significant surge in visitors, earning over 12 million baht from September 1 to 19, and anticipates revenue up to 200 million baht from one million visitors by the end of its fiscal year this month.

Narongwit Chodchoy, the zoo’s director, stated that the public’s fascination with the two month old hippo has led to a 50% increase in visitor numbers. A total of 81,786 people visited the zoo in the first 19 days of September, generating 12.97 million baht (US$393,900) in ticket sales. The zoo expects to surpass one million visitors and achieve over 200 million baht (US$6 million) in total revenue for the fiscal year.

Advertisements

“The craze for Moo Deng is expected to attract more foreign visitors, especially from other Asian countries like Japan, China, and South Korea,” said Narongwit.

The zoo recently launched 24-hour live streams on zoodiolive.com, featuring Moo Deng and other animals, which garnered about 44,000 viewers on September 20 night. Visitors are particularly interested in watching Moo Deng from 7.45am to 9am when she is most active and during the afternoon feeding of her mother, Jona.

During these peak times, visitors must queue and are allowed five minutes each with Moo Deng. Those wanting more time need to queue again.

In a surprising twist, Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix organisers have officially invited Moo Deng to attend the race next year in Florida, reported Bangkok Post.

Additionally, the zoo has capitalised on Moo Deng’s popularity by selling a first batch of 700 T-shirts featuring the baby hippo at its Green Mountain restaurant, priced at 329 baht (US$10) each.

Advertisements

In related news, a surge of 12,000 visitors flocked to Khao Kheow Open Zoo on September 15, to see the increasingly popular baby pygmy hippopotamus known as Moo Deng. The zoo plans to introduce a new sloth family next month, urging tourists to avoid disturbing animals.