Thailand
Monk killed in hit and run
Phra Charan, a 70 year old monk, was killed in a hit in Bangkok, yesterday. Phra had been a monk for years at the Wat Son temple.
30 metres from the monk’s body pieces of a “black car” were recovered, presumably from the car that struck Phra.
When rescue workers arrived at the scene they found Phra’s head and leg bloodied.
The monk’s son, 47 year old Chaloem Chai, and his 26 year old granddaughter Angkana, were notified of the incident. Subsequently, they went to the scene of the accident to see their relative’s body. The sight put both family members in shock and the granddaughter reportedly fainted onto the road.
Nearby security cameras caught the accident on film. Eyewitnesses were also present. One witness, 48 year old Lapatlada, a food vendor, said she was cooking when she heard a loud braking sound. She looked to where she heard the sound and saw a black truck strike Phra Charan head-on. She said Phra’s body shot into the air before collapsing onto the road. She added that the truck did not stop after hitting Phra.
Chaloem said he used to wait, every day, on his motorbike at 6 am for his father to cross the road. He said that his father was unable to cross the nearby bridge due to his arthritis.
The monk’s body was taken to the Siriraj Hospital.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thailand
Lat Phrao shopping centres insist they are not the source of new Covid clusters
Central Plaza Lat Phrao, Imperial World, and Union Mall located (mostly) in Bangkok’s Lat Phrao district, deny they are the shopping centres the CCSA was referring to on Wednesday when the CCSA said there was a “Covid cluster from a mall”. The confusion stems from the fact that the CCSA did not specify which mall was responsible for the cluster.
The Lat Phrao malls are referring to the CCSA’s daily press briefing that said how the 48 infection clusters discovered in Bangkok recently are being monitored closely, including the new cluster found at a Lat Phrao mall, although she left the mall in question up to the viewer’s imagination.
In response, the Central Plaza Lat Phrao Facebook wrote a post proclaiming they were not the source of the mall cluster. They said their mall had been following strict protocols, including having a “big clean” daily, as well as taking other precautions.
Opposite to Central, the Union Mall, left its own Facebook post that also says they are not the mall in question. They maintain that they had a 15 day closure for “disinfection and cleanup”. They also say they were told by the Chatuchak district office that the district did not have a new cluster.
Imperial world Lat Phrao also denied it was the source of the cluster. The Imperial World Lat Phrao argues that they are not even in the Lat Phrao district, but part of the Wang Thong Lang district. Thus, the mall-whodunnit currently remains unsolved.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a live stream
Police arrested a 31 year old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a Canadian woman while she was recording a live stream video near Bangkok’s Lumpini Park. In the video, a man runs up from behind the woman and appears to reach his hand below her waist.
The woman made a post on Twitter after the incident saying she was going to file a police report…
I’m not streaming tomorrow. Going to police to report the incident that happened this afternoon. It’s gonna be traumatic but I must to make sure this doesn’t happen to any other girls. Or anyone else! Thanks for all your support today and your love!
Police investigated and reviewed surveillance camera footage. Officers arrested Jedsada Phopong, who is homeless, near Lumpini Park.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Thailand
American suspect in Bangkok kidnap for ransom case arrested at airport
Police arrested an American man, another suspect in the kidnap for ransom case in Bangkok, at the Suvarnabhumi Airport just as he was preparing to leave the country. 38 year old Matthew Wilson is the tenth suspect to be arrested for alleged involvement in the abduction of a Taiwanese businessman after a failed business deal. Other suspects include 2 other American men, said to be former US Marines, and 3 senior Thai police officers.
Back in March, a Taiwanese businessman was abducted in broad daylight from the L’Oliva restaurant in Bangkok’s Thong Lor area off Sukhumvit Road. Reports say he went to the restaurant to “resolve” a disagreement over the 93 million baht sale of rubber gloves. Apparently, the businessman had sold a large amount of gloves for around million baht, but the quality was much lower than expected. The businessman’s family say the kidnappers demanded US$3 million for his release.
The abduction at the restaurant was caught on CCTV cameras. Wilson allegedly was involving in restraining the businessman at the restaurant and forcefully taking him out to another place, according to Crime Suppression Division commander Suwat Sangnum. Wilson now faces charges for illegal assembly, attempted murder, extortion and abduction for ransom.
Police say Wilson had just entered immigration at the airport, preparing to board a flight out of Thailand, when he was arrested.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
