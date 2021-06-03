Phuket residents to receive “survival bags”

Over 35,000 households throughout Phuket will receive “survival bags” to help residents cope with the financial burdens of Covid-19. The bags will contain “essential household supplies”.

The bags are to contain:

Two five kilogramme packs of rice

one bottle of cooking oil

12 cans of canned fish

12 packs of instant noodles

The bags are estimated to cost between 550 to 600 baht. They are set to be distributed from June 10 to over 35,000 households in 7 subdistricts

Rewat Areerob, President of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation, announced the news this week after having a meeting at the PPAO offices. Rewat said the campaign came about after a meeting with all local administration organisations almost 2 weeks ago.

After the meeting, the PPAO began accepting requests from local administration offices for helping people in their regions who are experiencing financial hardships due to Covid-19.

Rewat added that 4 local administration organisations, Phuket Town, Rassada, Rawai, and Koh Kaew, do not wish to receive the survival bags and will give crucial supplies to their respective areas based on their own budgets.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

