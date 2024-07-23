Buriram’s next act: Ex-governor poised to lead Senate as speaker

Picture courtesy of Bangkok Post official website

Former Buriram Governor Senator Mongkol Surasajja is anticipated to be chosen as the Senate Speaker in the upcoming session of the Upper House tomorrow.

The selection of the Senate Speaker and two deputies will occur after the swearing-in ceremony. The most senior senator has been approached to preside over the inaugural meeting.

A source familiar with the situation indicated that Mongkol has the support of approximately 150 senators, collectively known as the Blue group. This faction is reportedly allied with the coalition partner Bhumjaithai Party, whose official colour is also blue.

Mongkol is also said to have connections with a powerful political family known as Ban Yai in Buriram, which is considered the political stronghold of the Bhumjaithai Party.

The Blue group reportedly convened to prepare for the meeting and agreed to endorse Mongkol for the Senate Speaker position. They also plan to support Senator Gen Kriangkrai Srirak, a former 4th Army chief and former adviser to Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, for the role of first deputy.

According to the source, the group will also back Senator Boonsong Noisopon, an ex-career judge and former member of the Election Commission (EC), for the second deputy position.

In contrast, another faction of senators, calling themselves the New Breed, intends to nominate Nantana Nantavaropas for Senate Speaker. They also plan to propose economic expert Lae Dilokvidhyarat for the first deputy and human rights activist Angkhana Neelapaijit for the second deputy post.

A political science lecturer at Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University, Yutthaporn Issarachai, questioned the independence of the senators.

“Whether it is Blue, Independent, or New Breed when they band together, negotiations follow. They are like political parties in disguise.”

Meanwhile, Nantana expressed on Facebook yesterday that she remains undeterred despite her opponent’s significant support.

According to the 2019 Senate meeting rules, a candidate’s nomination must be endorsed by at least ten senators. Candidates are required to present their vision before the voting.

If there are multiple candidates, the voting is conducted in secret. If two candidates are running, the one with the most votes is selected. If more than two candidates are contesting, the candidate with the highest number of votes wins, provided this number exceeds half of all votes cast.

A candidate running unopposed is automatically considered selected, reported Bangkok Post.