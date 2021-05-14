Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine now approved in Thailand
The Moderna Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for emergency use in Thailand. The country’s Food and Drug Administration announced the authorisation yesterday.
Thailand’s vaccination started in late February. So far, only the Sinovac vaccine and the AstraZeneca vaccine have been used to vaccinate the public. The local company Siam Bioscience is now producing the AstraZeneca vaccine in Thailand. The locally-made vaccines will be ready for public use next month. The Thai FDA also approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The Moderna vaccine will likely be administered by the private sector. In previous reports, the Private Hospital Association said the standard price of no more than 3,000 baht to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. They say the price would include both doses of the vaccine, which is need for the vaccine to be effective. Insurance and tax are also included in the price.
Since vaccine manufacturers can’t sell directly to private companies in Thailand, the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation will facilitate the importation process.
Since the start of Thailand’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign, 2 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Thailand. Only 645,500 people, or 1% of the population in Thailand, have received both doses of the vaccine. The Thai government set an ambitious goal of vaccinating 50 million people by the end of the year.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Politics
PM representatives file police complaint against Thai singer and government critic
Representatives of Thai PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, have filed a police complaint against the Thai singer Suthipong Tadpitakkul, aka, “Heart”. Suthipong has criticised the government’s vaccine procurement plan, a move that has led to accusations of violating the Computer Crime Act and Thailand’s strict lèse majesté law.
The PM’s lawyer, Apiwat Kanthong, and his assistant minister, Seksakon Atthawong (aka “Rambo Isan”) yesterday filed a complaint with Nang Loeng police. According to the Bangkok Post, the complaint alleges that Suthipong shared a Facebook post containing information on the government’s vaccine procurement plan. The original post has since been deleted, but Apiwat says Suthipong’s is still there.
The PM’s representatives say not only has the singer not deleted the post, he has added comments to it, such as, “It is a vaccine of the boss” and, “It is a Covid-19 vaccine monopoly”. It is this wording that has led to allegations of lèse majesté, with Apiwat accusing the singer of insulting the highest institution.
Thailand’s lèse majesté law prohibits criticising, insulting or otherwise defaming the monarchy. The law allows for anyone to bring charges against anyone else and carries a sentence of up to 15 years’ imprisonment.
Seksakon says a similar complaint was previously made against Suthipong, on that occasion with the Technology Crime Suppression Division. He says that, as a celebrity, the singer needs to be more careful with his words, adding that everyone reading his comments on Facebook knows what he is referring to.
The Bangkok Post reports that, in a subsequent Facebook post, Suthipong dismissed the complaint.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Tourism
Tourism authority downgrades domestic tourism forecast
The third wave of Covid-19 has led the Tourism Authority of Thailand to cut its forecast for domestic tourism for this year. The TAT was already forced to cut its goal at the end of April from 160 million trips to 100 – 200 million, as a result of the resurgence of the virus over the Songkran period. During the same period, tourism revenue dropped from 870 billion baht to 550 billion.
TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has emphasised the ongoing importance of government stimulus schemes to boost domestic travel. He says Thailand needs to continue with campaigns such as “We Travel Together”, which subsidises airfares and hotel stays, as well as “Tour Teaw Thai”, which offers co-payment on tour packages.
According to a Bangkok Post report, Yuthasak says such schemes helped Thailand record over 90 million domestic trips last year. They are expected to relaunch by the end of June or early July, when officials hope the current Covid outbreak will have been curtailed. It’s also hoped the original end date of September 30 can be extended to October 31.
Yuthasak says the schemes will be paid for out of the emergency loan decree, which was set up to manage the economic fallout from Covid-19. However, Cabinet still needs to approve the proposed extension to the stimulus packages.
The Bangkok Post reports that the TAT is also working on marketing campaigns aimed at Thais, to encourage them to take more trips within the Kingdom. One such promotion is the Unseen Thailand campaign, which was postponed as a result of the third wave of Covid-19.
Yuthasak says tourism officials also need to consider the feelings of local residents in relation to “sandbox” schemes that will allow vaccinated foreign tourists to return. He says such schemes may put Thais off travelling to those areas. He adds that should the country re-open fully in the last quarter of the year, Thai tourists may opt to go overseas and spend their money there instead.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Expat vaccination in Thailand likely to be delayed
An official from the Bangkok Metropolitan Association says foreigners may face a slight delay in receiving their Covid-19 vaccines. Panruedee Manomaipiboon, director of the BMA’s health department says while the Health Ministry aims to vaccinate everyone living in Thailand, foreigners may have to wait until August.
“As I have said before, the Health Ministry plans to vaccinate Thais first. We will try our best to vaccinate Thais within 2 months, namely June and July, and then try to open foreign resident registration in August.”
Panruedee stresses that the government still intends to vaccinate everyone living in the Kingdom, regardless of nationality, and urges everyone to use the Mor Phom mobile app to register to minimise the risk of disease transmission.
She says the first people to be vaccinated in the government rollout will be healthcare workers and other frontline staff, as well as people with underlying conditions and the elderly, before moving on to the rest of the population, including foreigners.
“We need to build herd immunity, which means we cannot segregate Thais and foreigners. The government has prepared enough vaccines for everyone in Thailand.”
There have been mixed reports from foreigners who have tried to use the Mor Phom app, with most unable to do so, while some with a social security number have managed it. In Phuket, expats working in the tourism sector can have their employer register them through the Phuket Must Win website effective immediately.
The Bangkok Post reports that the BMA has now confirmed 8 clusters of infection in the capital. However, BMA spokesman Phongsakorn Kwanmuang says some areas are seeing a reduction in new cases, but districts like Din Daeng, Dusit, Klong Toey and Suan Luang need to be kept under close observation. He says most infections are reported in crowded spaces such as company offices, worker camps, markets and stores, due to people having close contact.
“They share the same dishes. They share the same space for activities which leads to further infections within communities. In some clusters, it is being spread among family members.”
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
