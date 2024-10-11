Missing Sri Racha cat gets helping paw from trapped ceiling drama

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a dramatic rescue that will leave pet owners double-checking their ceilings, a cat missing for eight days was finally saved after being discovered trapped in an eyewear shop’s ceiling in Si Racha, Chon Buri.

The unfortunate feline, Swat, had been unknowingly stuck inside the building undergoing renovations, while its owner, Suwate Hachai, had been frantically searching elsewhere.

Advertisements

The Si Racha Municipal Fire Department sprang into action yesterday, October 10, after hearing reports of mysterious meowing coming from behind the ceiling and wall panels of the shop at the Sam Chai intersection.

“We heard the cat and knew we had to act quickly,” one firefighter explained.

The team carefully drilled into the ceiling to retrieve the hungry one year old male cat, ensuring no harm came to the already shaken animal.

Suwate, both relieved and stunned, rushed to the scene upon learning that the meowing cat was indeed his beloved Swat. He quickly fed the starving feline, who had gone several days without food, and couldn’t thank the fire department enough, reported Pattaya Mail.

“I’m just so grateful they found him. I can’t believe he was trapped all this time.”

Advertisements

In related news, a heartbroken cat owner in Hong Kong has taken to social media to hold a renovation company responsible for the tragic death of his beloved pet, Ah Po, after a newly installed TV wall collapsed, crushing the eight year old cat.

In other news, firefighters battled a blaze on the second floor of a house in Bangkok, discovering the tragic scene of 11 cats dead and five severely injured. The owner was in shock, revealing she housed 29 cats there.

Officers from Thungkhru Police Station received a report of a fire at 6.40pm last Friday, October 4, at a residential home within Khlong Kao Hong community, Soi Pracha Uthit 90, Thung Khru district, Bangkok. Firefighters from Thung Khru Station were immediately dispatched, along with volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.