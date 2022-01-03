Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says holders of the universal healthcare card can seek treatment at primary care units anywhere in the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin Charnvirakul says cardholders will no longer have to request a referral from the unit they’re registered at. He says the change is part of reforms to the universal health care service and the 30 baht card.

Anutin says he has instructed his ministry and the National Health Security Office to work on upgrading the healthcare system, with the work having already started in some provinces last year. He says the changes will now be rolled out across the country, a move he described as a New Year’s gift to cardholders.

”If card holders happen to be sick in areas where they did not register for the service, they can now receive treatment at primary health care units nationwide without the need for referrals. The change is intended to ease the plight of card holders and cut unnecessary steps involving referral of patients to improve access to treatment.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, Jadet Thammathat-aree from the NSHO says the budget allocations are his responsibility and that NSHO staff are willing to help implement the planned changes.

”If card holders seek treatment from units where they did not register, those hospitals can apply for reimbursement from the NHSO which has a budget ready for payment.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post