Connect with us

Thailand

Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook / Department of Disease Control

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says holders of the universal healthcare card can seek treatment at primary care units anywhere in the country. According to a Bangkok Post report, Anutin Charnvirakul says cardholders will no longer have to request a referral from the unit they’re registered at. He says the change is part of reforms to the universal health care service and the 30 baht card.

Anutin says he has instructed his ministry and the National Health Security Office to work on upgrading the healthcare system, with the work having already started in some provinces last year. He says the changes will now be rolled out across the country, a move he described as a New Year’s gift to cardholders.

”If card holders happen to be sick in areas where they did not register for the service, they can now receive treatment at primary health care units nationwide without the need for referrals. The change is intended to ease the plight of card holders and cut unnecessary steps involving referral of patients to improve access to treatment.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, Jadet Thammathat-aree from the NSHO says the budget allocations are his responsibility and that NSHO staff are willing to help implement the planned changes.

”If card holders seek treatment from units where they did not register, those hospitals can apply for reimbursement from the NHSO which has a budget ready for payment.”

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 mins ago

Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Malaysia56 mins ago

Thousands evacuated in Malaysia as 7 states hit by more flooding
Coronavirus World1 hour ago

US Omicron cases skyrocket, but Fauci says South Africa situation offers hope

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Economy2 hours ago

PM says government will make tackling household debt a priority in 2022
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Government says those who can should work from home for 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Hua Lamphong and Mor Chit offer free Covid-19 testing today
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Coronavirus (Covid-19)8 hours ago

Thai government asks private companies to allow staff to work from home
Politics9 hours ago

PM Prayut approves panel to evaluate Section 112 cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
Politics13 hours ago

POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
Bangkok16 hours ago

Police find drugs scattered at Bangkok restaurant New Year’s Party
Road deaths17 hours ago

7 Dangerous Days: 226 road deaths, 1915 accidents in 4 days
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Thailand’s come a long way battling Covid-19 since September
Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 hours ago

COVID-19 SUNDAY UPDATE: Chon Buri passes Bangkok
Phuket22 hours ago

11 local, 10 international Omicron infections found in Phuket
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending