Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign

Thaiger

Published

 on 

Two Thai models in Chiang Mai were giving out free coffee to keep drivers alert during the New Year holiday’s “seven deadly days” on the road, but what the women were wearing is what really got the attention of the drivers. Dressed like they were going out to a nightclub in heels and tight dresses, which is typically considered provocative to Thais, the women stood at a police checkpoint outside the Hang Dong district office.

The women caused so much attention, with many accusing the police of hiring promotional models, known as “pretties,” that the local police station released a statement saying they did not hire the women for their road safety campaign. Pretties are often looked down upon in Thai society as some are hired for private parties where drugs and sex are involved.

The Hang Dong Police Station issued a statement yesterday after photos of the women went viral on social media. Some posts of the women have since been deleted. The police say a nearby sushi buffet restaurant wanted to participate in the New Year road safety campaign and arranged for the women to hand out free coffee to keep drivers alert.

“The restaurant, however, did not inform us in advance that they were sending pretties… The campaign aims to promote road safety by handing out free coffee to motorists, so they do not feel drowsy while driving.”

Police added that the Chiang Mai deputy police chief went by the checkpoint and ordered the two women to stop handing out coffee.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Looking for your next home in Thailand? Let us match you with a local expert in minutes!

Thank you for your interest!

One of our agents will
reach out to you soon.

I am looking to:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Dedinbed
2022-01-03 13:48
18 minutes ago, Thaiger said: the women stood at a police checkpoint outside the Hang Dong district office. Bet the dongs weren't hanging too long if they were that pretty ..
Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 mins ago

Possible amendments to Test & Go for Thailand Pass
Chiang Mai47 mins ago

Students suffer minor injuries after apparent wild elephant attack on Doi Mon Jong trail
Chiang Mai58 mins ago

Chiang Mai police under fire after “pretties” joined road safety campaign

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand3 hours ago

Minister says holders of universal healthcare cards can be treated anywhere in the country
Malaysia4 hours ago

Thousands evacuated in Malaysia as 7 states hit by more flooding
Coronavirus World4 hours ago

US Omicron cases skyrocket, but Fauci says South Africa situation offers hope
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Economy5 hours ago

PM says government will make tackling household debt a priority in 2022
Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago

Government says those who can should work from home for 2 weeks
Coronavirus (Covid-19)7 hours ago

Hua Lamphong and Mor Chit offer free Covid-19 testing today
Coronavirus (Covid-19)11 hours ago

Thai government asks private companies to allow staff to work from home
Politics12 hours ago

PM Prayut approves panel to evaluate Section 112 cases
Coronavirus (Covid-19)14 hours ago

Pattaya sets up 3 free Covid-19 testing points to access nightlife
Politics15 hours ago

POLL: Chadchart still the lead candidate for Bangkok Governor
Bangkok18 hours ago

Police find drugs scattered at Bangkok restaurant New Year’s Party
Road deaths20 hours ago

7 Dangerous Days: 226 road deaths, 1915 accidents in 4 days
Thailand4 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism10 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism10 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand12 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending