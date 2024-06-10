Military officer’s “rank” behaviour caught on video, sparks probe

Screenshot from Thairath

A senior military officer is under investigation after a video surfaced yesterday showing him threatening police officers and a woman, claiming, ‘Do you know who I am?’ and threatening to transfer the entire police station.

The man in question, reportedly identified as a lieutenant general, reversed his vehicle towards a woman, almost causing an accident. He then engaged in a heated exchange with police officers at the scene, claiming to be a doctor with many patients waiting for him and used his rank to intimidate the officers, threatening to transfer every officer in the station.

Following the initial traffic incident, the argument between the two continued in the police station, where the senior military officer continued his tirade and dodged all claims of any wrongdoing.

Following the incident, the army headquarters was quick to respond. According to Deputy Army spokesperson, Richcha Suksuwan, the officer involved does not belong to the army headquarters but is associated with the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence. This clarification came as the investigation into the incident was announced.

Further insights were provided by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence, Jirayu Huangsap during an appearance on a talk show. He confirmed that the lieutenant general in question is a distinguished officer working in an advisory capacity within the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence and currently assisting the Army Medical Department.

Jirayu stressed that both the army and the Office of the Permanent Secretary for Defence are actively seeking explanations and conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, reported Khaosod.

The video has drawn significant public scrutiny, with many criticising the officer’s behaviour and questioning the accountability measures within the military. The incident has also sparked discussions about the abuse of power and the need for stricter regulations to prevent such occurrences in the future.

As the investigation continues, the Defence Ministry reiterated its commitment to upholding the principles of discipline and respect within its ranks. The outcome of the investigation will likely determine the next steps, including any disciplinary actions against the officer involved.