Delivery driver crashes into canal after blackout from exhaustion

Picture courtesy of Artyom Kulakov from pexels.com

A delivery worker, who had been working continuously without a day off, suffered a blackout while driving and subsequently crashed his truck into a canal. The incident occurred around noon yesterday when officers from Chaiyaphruek Police Station received a report about a pickup truck that had veered off the road and fallen into a canal near Khun Mahathai Road in Nonthaburi’s Pak Kret district.

At the scene, police found a white Isuzu pickup truck submerged in the roadside canal. The 38 year old driver, Monchai, managed to climb out safely. A good Samaritan jumped in to help after hearing the crash. CCTV footage from a nearby shop captured the moment the truck suddenly swerved off the road and plunged into the water. Rescue workers used a crane to retrieve the vehicle.

Monchai explained that he was driving from a warehouse in Chon Buri to deliver packages to customers along his route. He had already made stops in Bang Yai, Bang Len, and Bang Rak Noi and was heading to Bang Rak Yai when the accident happened.

Monchai revealed that he works every day without any days off as there is no one to replace him. Feeling feverish, he had taken some medication earlier. Just before the accident, he felt as if he was about to fall asleep and then lost control of the vehicle, which led to it crashing into the canal.

The 30 year old good Samaritan, Ukrit, described the moment he decided to act.

“I was standing in front of the company when I heard the sound of the truck skidding on the road. I saw the pickup truck fall into the canal and watched for four to five minutes. I noticed the driver was conscious and trying to gather his things inside the vehicle.

“I realised it was taking an unusually long time, so I jumped into the water to help him out. The driver told me he wasn’t feeling well but did not stop working and took medication instead, which caused him to blackout and have the accident.”

Rescue workers took over two hours to lift the truck out of the canal. The insurance company will handle the damage assessment and claims, reported Khaosod.