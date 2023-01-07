Alibaba’s Jack Ma enjoys a visit to Bangkok

Billionaire Jack Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba and Yunfeng Capital, has been enjoying his time in Thailand, visiting popular tourist attractions in the capital city of Bangkok. He was recently seen at the famous Michelin star Jay Fai street food and the Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium.

The Chinese businessman ate at Thailand’s most famous street food stall and stopped to take selfies with owner Jay Fai. She later posted the photos on her Instagram account with a heartfelt welcome message.

“Incredibly humble, we are honoured to welcome you and your family to Jay Fai’s.”

The famous street food stall is known for its simple set-up of tables and stools and green wall tiles while serving Michelin-rated food. The stall is located in the Samran Rat neighbourhood of Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district, on Mahachai Road. It specialises in seafood cooked via wok and other Thai delicacies and has been serving meals since the 1980s.

Others took photos of the mogul enjoying Muay Thai boxing matches at an exhibition at Rajadamnern Boxing Stadium. Witnesses said Jack sat in VIP seating in the Bangkok stadium and took photos with the staff there.

The 58 year old billionaire is said to have relocated to Japan last year, staying there with his family for the last six months. His move followed rumoured ongoing disputes with Chinese authorities and a crackdown on big technology companies in China. Ma had previously been China’s richest man, but his fortune was roughly halved by the regulatory action.

Jack criticised the Chinese government’s regulation of tech firms in 2020, when an investigation was launched into Alibaba, accusing the behemoth of being a monopoly. He largely disappeared from the public eye, causing some concern for his safety. However, he has made sporadic appearances since.