Bangkok prepares to expand BKK FOOD CENTER to all 50 districts to promote vulnerable groups’ access to food throughout the city

Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, inspected the BKK Food Bank project in Phra Khanong District and said: that Bangkok is a diverse city with high inequality. There are both people in abundance and people in need. This situation has existed since the outbreak of COVID-19. But Bangkok society is a generous society. Bangkok has to coordinate between those who want to donate and those in need by using the district office as a centre because the district office knows how many vulnerable groups or bedridden patients need help in the area and where. Which? The district office will set up a centre to distribute donations to those in need in a dignified manner, organized in a format similar to a supermarket for those in need to come and choose the products themselves including the point accumulation to exchange for desired products. It promotes the efficient use of resources and obtaining items that meet the needs of those in need. In foreign countries, food banks have been established for a long time. Bangkok will develop this BKK Food Bank project and expand it to all 50 districts to cover and reach as many vulnerable groups as possible.

During his visit he said…

“The BMA aims to provide an alternative for those who wish to share at the district office or Bangkok City Hall. The advantage of the BKK Food Bank system is that it is clear, builds trust, and ensures that the items from those who share will reach those in need and difficulty. It is to create a society of sharing and help alleviate economic problems for vulnerable groups in the city. This project will succeed by supporting those who wish to share.”

BKK FOOD CENTER Phra Khanong District is 1 of 4 pilot districts in Bangkok (Huai Khwang District, Bang Khun Thian District, Bang Phlat District, Phra Khanong District) operating according to the BKK Food Bank prototype development project, delivering food to vulnerable groups as much as possible. It is a collaboration between Bangkok and related network partners to solve the problem of surplus food that can cause both environmental and economic damage. It will be forwarded to those in need, vulnerable groups, the urban poor, or those affected by disasters and public disasters in emergencies. It will create a mechanism for transferring aid between donors and recipients sustainably, solving the problem of food waste that causes both environmental and economic damage. Surplus food raw materials will be collected and forwarded from “donors to recipients” to concretely help vulnerable groups or those in need of food to create food security (Food Security) for the people. It includes creating a management system for storing various databases such as food donor networks, the number of people receiving assistance, the amount of food left behind, and the amount of carbon that can be reduced. It will be consistent with the 9 sides, 9 good policies of the Governor of Bangkok (Chadchart Sittipunt) #good environment, and #good management.

BKK Food Bank Phra Khanong District consists of:

Food Surplus operated in collaboration with Scholars Of Sustenance: SOS Thailand from 22 August 2023. It operates 3 days a week (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday) and delivers food to vulnerable groups in 45 Bangkok Metropolitan Administration communities and 15 unregistered communities, Phra Khanong District Office field staff, and underprivileged schoolchildren. In the past 2023, we started operations on 22 Aug. 2023 – 30 Sep. 2023 with a target of 18 operations and success all 18 times (100 %). In 2024, operations will begin from 1 Oct. 2023 – 30 Sep. 2024. There is a target of 139 operations, which have been carried out 60 times ( 43.17 %). Based on results from 22 Aug. 2023 – 29 Feb. 2024, we helped assist 3,411 people or 13,295.06 meals, including 3,165.49 kilograms of excess food. It can reduce carbon content by 8,008.69 carbon dioxide (TCO2e). Food Donations are delivered to vulnerable groups, which is carried out in collaboration with a network of local entrepreneurs such as Wat Wachiratham Sathit Worawihan, Wat Dhammamongkol Thaobunyanon Phra Wihan and Jaspal Public Company Limited, etc. The target group is vulnerable groups in 45 registered communities, 15 unregistered communities, field workers of the Phra Khanong District Office, and groups of underprivileged students, including children in the preschool child development centre, Nirun Villa Village community. It has been operating since March 2023 in the form of cooked food, dry food, relief bags, etc. A total of 794 people are receiving assistance right now.

Community leaders/community committees/public health volunteers (Public Health Volunteers) act as selectors for vulnerable groups with needs as well as finding them from surveys of the community developers’ actual areas. Food Hero staff will survey the area to deliver surplus food received from the SOS Foundation (according to Bangkok regulations) to communities 3 days a week to 45 communities and 15 unregistered communities in the Phra Khanong area.

