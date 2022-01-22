McDonald’s Thailand offers ice cream sundae with chilli paste and pork floss

McDonald’s is offering a special Thai-style ice cream sundae… with chilli paste and pork floss. The fast food company has teamed up with famous Thai sauce company Deksomboon, also known as the Healthy Boy brand, for the limited edition sundae with vanilla soft serve and the spicy and savory toppings. This unique combination costs 39 baht and will be available at participating McDonald’s until April 5.

Of course, The Thaiger team had to try one. The chilli paste smelled just like the condiment packs coming together in Thai Tom Yum Kung instant noodles, but its taste was a bit sweeter. One writer said the shredded pork floss went surprisingly well with vanilla ice cream as it added a bit of a salty taste to the sweet ice cream. They said the chilli paste offered a little spicy and sour note and gave a feeling like sipping a creamy Tom Yum soup. Another writer, on the other hand, said the chili paste and ice cream was a strange combination, and definitely not something he would order again.

SOURCE: McDonald’s