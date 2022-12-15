Connect with us

Thailand

Massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand

There’s been a massive surge of Japanese restaurants in Thailand, according to the Japan External Trade Organisation (Jetro). 

Jetro said yesterday that it recorded 5,325 Japanese restaurants in Thailand this year. This is 955 more restaurants than the 4,370 in 2021. In 2022, the number of Japanese restaurants in Thailand rose 21.9% above the number in the previous year, the biggest jump since Jetro started keeping track in 2007.

According to Jetro’s latest survey, 1,404 new Japanese restaurants opened in Thailand this year, while 105 shut down. Of the 1,404 restaurants that opened, 448 were sushi restaurants, 185 were ramen restaurants, and 263 served general Japanese cuisine.

In the survey’s interview section, restaurant operators said sales in 2022 increased by about 70%-90% of pre-pandemic levels, Nation Thailand reported. Challenges that restaurants face include the rising costs of ingredients and labour, as well as the commission taken by food delivery services, and the ongoing appeal of using these services.

To boost sales of Japanese products and services, Jetro’s Bangkok office launched several campaigns this year. This includes the “Made in Japan: Genuine Japanese raw materials” campaign. The campaign, which will run until February 2023, will bring Japanese beef, pork, and seafood to 236 restaurants in Thailand.

The president of Jetro Bangkok, Jun Kuroda, said the Bangkok office would continue to promote Japanese cuisine among Thais. He also said it would facilitate the import of high-quality agricultural and food products from Japan. Kuroda said…

“I’m glad that more Japanese restaurants are opening in Thailand … they offer a great opportunity for Japanese food lovers to taste Japan’s delicious dishes and expand the market for Japan’s food industry.”

Thailand has a number of restaurants with delicious cuisine to try. If you’re craving Japanese cuisine while in Phuket, then look no further than Mizu Teppanyaki Restaurant. The menu features all your teppanyaki favourites, like Wagyu beef, and Angus tenderloin. But the real star of the show is the fresh seafood, simply grilled to perfection.

Read The Thaiger’s list of the top five Japanese restaurants in Bangkok HERE.

 

Trending