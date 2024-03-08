Market thief electrocuted during wire heist in Mae Klong

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A female thief’s audacious wire theft act at the Rom Hub Market nearly turned fatal when she was electrocuted during the thievery, sparking concerns among local shop owners.

A CCTV system at a catfish shop in Rom Hub Market, Mae Klong, Mueang district, Samut Songkhram province, captured the shocking incident.

On the night of March 6, the woman, wearing what appeared to be pyjamas, entered the market and began her illicit scavenging. She brazenly used scissors to cut through electrical wires, which resulted in an electric shock and a bright flash of sparks. Startled by the sudden jolt, the thief quickly fled the scene.

The owner of the catfish shop, 48 year old Jitrapa Slabsri was packing up her stall as the Mae Klong train was arriving at the station when she pointed out the cut wires. She recounted that the same individual had previously stolen from her shop twice, on December 19, 2022, and January 29 last year.

On both occasions, the thefts were quick, lasting only about five to ten minutes, and the value of the stolen goods was minimal, so she did not report the incidents to the authorities. However, the most recent and third incident on March 6 was different due to the severe risk posed by the cut wires and the potential for fire, reported KhaoSod.

Jitrapa issued a stern warning to the woman in the video and anyone who might know her, emphasising the gravity of the situation.

“Stealing like this could lead to death here in Rom Hub Market, and it could cause trouble for everyone else. If the sparks had caused a fire, hundreds of shops could have suffered.”

Jitrapa also requested that the authorities apprehend the perpetrator to prevent further nuisance to others.

