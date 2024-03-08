Czech tourist found dead in apparent suicide in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A 49 year old Czech tourist was found dead in an apparent suicide at a Pattaya beach city apartment in Chon Buri.

The grim discovery was made in an apartment in Nong Prue Subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, alerting police and rescue workers to the scene yesterday evening.

The man, whose identity has been withheld until family members are notified, was located in a storage room on the rooftop of the five-storey building. He was seen hanging by the neck, with a nylon rope tied to a beam. It is believed that the man had been deceased for at least three days before his body was found, indicated by the absence of bruises on his body.

The 35 year old caretaker of the apartment, Sirinna, disclosed to authorities that the man was a tourist who checked in on February 28 and was last spotted on March 2. On the evening of the discovery, she noticed a foul smell emanating from the apartment’s storage room.

Upon investigating the source of the odour, Sirinna was met with the shocking sight of the hanging man, leading her to swiftly notify the police, reported Bangkok Post.

Officers who examined the body at the scene deduced that the tourist likely ended his own life, although the reason behind this tragic act remains unclear. For further investigation, the body was transported to Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In related news, a 63 year old Romanian tourist became the newest addition to the Pattaya Flying Club when he met with a fatal end after falling from the balcony of a seven-story hotel in Soi 5, Pattaya.

The incident, which occurred on the morning of February 9, has left the local community in a state of shock. Authorities were alerted to the incident at approximately 9.30am and swiftly arrived at the unidentified hotel.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.