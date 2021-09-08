Thailand
Several markets and communities sealed off in Nakhon Si Thammarat following Covid outbreak
3 markets and 2 communities in Nakhon Si Thammarat, a southern Thai province, have been sealed off for at least 7 days following the discovery of hundreds of new Covid cases.
Local officials say the Bang Wang, 100 years, and Wat Hu Long markets are in isolation, as well as the Moo 1 and Moo 3 villages. Since the week started, there have been hundreds of confirmed cases in the area. Yesterday, the province reported 265 new cases that have been connected to the Bang Wang market. Out of the 1,000 people that were tested using antigen tests, about 200 people had positive results.
Local Nakhon Si Thammarat teacher, and former financial advisor, Chris, last name withheld, spoke to the Thaiger about the market closures.
“I am disappointed the markets are closing. They’re a vibrant part of the community and they’re one of the things I most enjoy about Thailand. Although I’m not sure exactly where these markets are located, and to be honest, I’m not sure of any of their names. I enjoy this one snack the markets often sell, it is delicious and cheap, like most things in the markets. I hope the markets, if they’re the ones I enjoy, open again soon. I also hope the people are okay”.
The Bang Wang market is an older market in the Pak Phanang district. The Bangkok Post says the market has unventilated corners that are crammed high with trash that is crawling with rats and cockroaches.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Several markets and communities sealed off in Nakhon Si Thammarat following Covid outbreak
Exploring Bangkok’s Old Town
Island hopping insider guide Thailand
“No Place Like Home” – New Online Care Marketplace SAIJAI Launches Digital Start-Up in Thailand
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
“Green” Covid-19 cases to move to Phuket community isolation centres
Wednesday Covid Update: 14,176 new cases; provincial totals
Fire kills 41, injures dozens more at Indonesian prison
Missing baby girl found by cave she was brought to as a sacrifice
Vulnerable Bangkok students to receive Pfizer vaccines later this month
Phuket update: 30 total Covid-19 deaths with 10 in the last 4 days.
Business in Thailand, Boom or Bust? Tropical Storm heading to Thailand | Good Morning Thailand | September 8
Hua Hin’s reopening in doubt
Thai immigration official transferred amid allegations of bribery
12 million Sinovac doses to arrive this month or next
Survey shows most Singaporeans reluctant to travel internationally for now
Wednesday Covid Update: 228 deaths and 14,176 new cases
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
PM Prayut accused of cash bribes to MPs for censure support
Suvarnabhumi’s ranking plummets in World’s Best Airports index
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
Study: recovery from Covid-19 gives more immunity than Pfizer
Good Morning Thailand | The future of Expats in Thailand, Hua-Hin re-opening plans OCT 1 | September 7
PM Prayut accused of embezzlement in Sinovac vaccine purchases
PM Prayut, 5 ministers win votes to beat no-confidence charge
The future of Covid vaccine ‘passports’ in access to services | VIDEO
Tourism Minister defends PM’s re-opening plan on day 3 of no-confidence debate
Top 8 recipes for Thai fruits Shakes
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
Extorted women held in chicken fighting dog kennel by fake police
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
Phuket Sandbox draws 28,000 travellers, 1.634 billion baht
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Hua Hin to re-open to international tourists from October 1
- Phuket23 hours ago
Local tour operator, marina and restaurant come together to help Phuket residents
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago
68 schools to reopen as part of “Sandbox Safety Zone in School” programme
- Eastern Thailand4 days ago
Navy rescued Cambodian man floating at sea for 2 days
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Proof of vaccine might be needed to enter “high risk” stores in shopping centres
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Singaporean who repeatedly refused to wear a face mask jailed for 16 weeks
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket plans new screening measures for visitors, effective Wednesday