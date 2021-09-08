Connect with us

Several markets and communities sealed off in Nakhon Si Thammarat following Covid outbreak

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: J.G.'s collection

3 markets and 2 communities in Nakhon Si Thammarat, a southern Thai province, have been sealed off for at least 7 days following the discovery of hundreds of new Covid cases.

Local officials say the Bang Wang, 100 years, and Wat Hu Long markets are in isolation, as well as the Moo 1 and Moo 3 villages. Since the week started, there have been hundreds of confirmed cases in the area. Yesterday, the province reported 265 new cases that have been connected to the Bang Wang market. Out of the 1,000 people that were tested using antigen tests, about 200 people had positive results.

Local Nakhon Si Thammarat teacher, and former financial advisor, Chris, last name withheld, spoke to the Thaiger about the market closures.

“I am disappointed the markets are closing. They’re a vibrant part of the community and they’re one of the things I most enjoy about Thailand. Although I’m not sure exactly where these markets are located, and to be honest, I’m not sure of any of their names. I enjoy this one snack the markets often sell, it is delicious and cheap, like most things in the markets. I hope the markets, if they’re the ones I enjoy, open again soon. I also hope the people are okay”.

The Bang Wang market is an older market in the Pak Phanang district. The Bangkok Post says the market has unventilated corners that are crammed high with trash that is crawling with rats and cockroaches.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

