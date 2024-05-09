Fuelling fury: Map Ta Phut blaze sparks urgent evacuation (video)

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A catastrophic blaze engulfed a fuel storage tank in the heart of the Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate, leading to continuous explosions and an urgent evacuation, left one person dead and four injured.

The incident, which caused at least one injury, occurred at 10.30am today, May 9, when the Eastern Environmental Monitoring and Control Centre (EMCC) in the Rayong province was alerted to a fire involving a tank containing pyrolysis gasoline.

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services were met with billowing black smoke and fierce flames emanating from a large gasoline storage tank. One unnamed person was found dead and four were injured, necessitating swift transportation to Bangkok Rayong Hospital.

The Thai authorities successfully evacuated those in the vicinity to safe locations, amidst fears of further explosions, reported KhaoSod.

Despite the relentless efforts of firefighting teams, the inferno proved too intense to extinguish, fuelled by the flammable contents of the substantial storage container.

The local community, already shaken by the sound of the initial blasts, frantically fled the area, fearing additional explosions.

In related news, a chemical explosion disrupted a peaceful night in Nongprue, near Pattaya, at the Banglamung Ice Factory on April 17. The explosion, taking place around 11.36pm, unleashed a cloud of chemicals into the sky, prompting swift action from local authorities. By 4am on April 18, the situation was under control, with no deaths or severe injuries reported.

The District Chief of Bang Lamung, Weekit Manarojkit, was promptly notified about the incident at the factory located at No. 54, Village No. 12, Nong Prue Subdistrict. The explosion caused a spread of chemicals over an area of more than one kilometre, triggering a significant emergency response.

Emergency personnel, including Nong Prue Municipality land disaster prevention officials and rescue workers from Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya, rushed to the scene. Their immediate task was to evacuate locals and secure a perimeter of 2 kilometres to ensure public safety.