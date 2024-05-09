Coach carrying Chinese tourists crashes in northern Thailand

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A late-night journey turned deadly as a coach carrying 33 Chinese tourists met with a horrific accident on Phahonyothin Road, Thoen, Lampang in northern Thailand.

Thoen police officers rushed to the scene after receiving a fatal accident report at 11.20pm on Tuesday, May 7. They found the coach severely damaged, having crashed into roadside trees. Tragically, the driver, identified as 31 year old Chaturapat was found dead.

According to authorities, two passengers sustained serious injuries while 31 others suffered minor injuries. Emergency services provided immediate aid before transferring the wounded to nearby hospitals.

The investigation revealed that the coach, en route from Fang, Chiang Mai to Bangkok, might have skidded due to driver fatigue or slippery road conditions following rain, reported Pattaya News.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the exact cause of this devastating accident.

