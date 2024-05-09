Thai man’s antics turn Pattaya porridge shop into rice riot

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Chaos erupted at the Prachanban Rice Porridge Shop on Central Pattaya Road when a 30 year old Thai man sent Thai and foreign customers into a frenzy.

Police rushed to the scene on Sunday, May 5, following reports of a man exhibiting erratic behaviour in the middle of the road. Upon arrival, the Thai man, identified as Ton, fled from officers, taking refuge inside the rice porridge shop.

The sudden disturbance caused diners to scatter in panic. With the assistance of concerned citizens and law enforcement, Ton was encircled and subdued, allowing authorities to regain control of the situation.

The man acknowledged his methamphetamine use, which was believed to have fuelled his erratic behaviour, reported Pattaya Mail.

Subsequently, Ton was taken to a nearby police facility for a thorough evaluation and investigation into his background and potential drug-related issues.

In related news, local law enforcement successfully subdued a disoriented man wielding a knife and displaying erratic and aggressive behaviour in Soi Thappraya 12, near Pattaya Park on Sunday, March 24.

Initially caught off guard, unprepared municipal officers were swiftly reinforced by a specialised police task force armed with riot control gear. Eyewitnesses recounted tense moments as law enforcement closed in on the man, eventually cornering him in a nearby alley.

In other news, a mentally ill Thai man hit a fellow citizen in the head with a glass bottle and later stabbed the victim with the broken bottle at a shopping mall in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri on April 7.

Plutaluang Police Station officers received a report on the stabbing incident at about 3.30pm and quickly responded to the scene at the shopping mall in the Sattahip district of Chon Buri.

The mall’s security guards and shoppers managed to catch the 30 year old attacker, whose identity has not been made public. Police reported to Channel 3 that the attacker had a mental illness and officers tried to contact his family members to confirm his condition.