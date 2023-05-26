Pattaya authorities kick beggar out of bar for being dressed as lion performer

Pattaya authorities kicked a beggar out of a bar because he was dressed as a lion performer. Pattaya City Municipality officers, known as Tessagit, have taken a firm stance against individuals dressed as lion performers. Officers say they are just beggars who irritate business owners and customers.

Following multiple complaints from bar owners in the popular Soi 6 area of north Pattaya, officers removed an unidentified man dressed in a lion costume, complete with a large drum, The Pattaya News reported last night. The man had been entering bars without permission, disturbing people with noise, and asking people for money.

During certain times of the year, such as Chinese New Year, dragon performers collect charity donations across Pattaya. However, Pattaya Police stated that this particular incident had no affiliation with any charitable cause or organisation. The man in question was not engaging in street performing but rather forcefully entering venues without permission and demanding money from bar patrons under the guise of a “performance.”

Pattaya municipality officers vowed to remain vigilant in preventing unwelcome individuals from entering bars and causing disruptions for paying customers.

Pattaya officials are continuing to grapple with the city’s issues with homelessness and beggars.

Last week, Pattaya authorities officially signed an MOU to collaborate with Laem Chabang Municipality officials on developing and implementing an effective welfare program targeting homeless individuals and beggars. The primary objectives of this collaborative effort are to ensure that these vulnerable people have access to essential healthcare services, improve their social dignity, and foster positive societal attitudes toward them.

To kick-start the process, research will be conducted to determine the precise homeless population in the Chon Buri region. The findings from this research will be used to create plans and initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for homeless people and beggars. By joining forces and pooling resources, Pattaya authorities and Laem Chabang Municipality officials are taking the next step towards addressing the pressing issue of homelessness.