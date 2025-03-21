Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

Pandemonium erupted in Hat Yai when a Thai man under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs turned the railway tracks into his personal stage, causing a train to come to a screeching halt. The bizarre incident, captured on video, saw the man standing, lying, and even walking towards the moving train, sparking chaos at the station.

It all unfolded yesterday, March 21, when Facebook user Sitthichok Phadphong shared a clip of the man, dressed in a red shirt and shorts, creating havoc as the train approached Hat Yai station. Sitthichok, a machinist in the Hat Yai locomotive section, provided an account of the drama that erupted at 1.30pm.

According to Sitthichok, the man emerged from the right side as train 452 from Su-ngai Kolok neared. Positioned defiantly on the tracks, the man’s antics forced Sitthichok to order the driver to slow down and halt.

Undeterred, the man then lay down on the tracks, prompting an urgent call for security at Hat Yai station. With the help of locals, security staff managed to clear the tracks.

Despite being removed, the man attempted a daring escape, sprinting 500 metres before a determined group of security personnel and residents managed to catch up with him.

In the ensuing tussle, the man fell, breaking his left arm. Emergency services from the Mitraphap Samakee Foundation and patrol officers quickly responded, transporting the injured man to Hat Yai Hospital.

Residents later revealed that the man hailed from the Thung Sao area and had a history of drug use, leading to hallucinations and bizarre behaviour. He had recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital around March 17 or 18, with his latest antics likely fuelled by drug-induced delusions.

This jaw-dropping episode serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by drug addiction and mental health issues, prompting calls for increased intervention and support in the community. Stay tuned as authorities continue to investigate this extraordinary case.