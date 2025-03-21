Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
152 1 minute read
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Pandemonium erupted in Hat Yai when a Thai man under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs turned the railway tracks into his personal stage, causing a train to come to a screeching halt. The bizarre incident, captured on video, saw the man standing, lying, and even walking towards the moving train, sparking chaos at the station.

It all unfolded yesterday, March 21, when Facebook user Sitthichok Phadphong shared a clip of the man, dressed in a red shirt and shorts, creating havoc as the train approached Hat Yai station. Sitthichok, a machinist in the Hat Yai locomotive section, provided an account of the drama that erupted at 1.30pm.

According to Sitthichok, the man emerged from the right side as train 452 from Su-ngai Kolok neared. Positioned defiantly on the tracks, the man’s antics forced Sitthichok to order the driver to slow down and halt.

Undeterred, the man then lay down on the tracks, prompting an urgent call for security at Hat Yai station. With the help of locals, security staff managed to clear the tracks.

Related Articles

Despite being removed, the man attempted a daring escape, sprinting 500 metres before a determined group of security personnel and residents managed to catch up with him.

In the ensuing tussle, the man fell, breaking his left arm. Emergency services from the Mitraphap Samakee Foundation and patrol officers quickly responded, transporting the injured man to Hat Yai Hospital.

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Thailand Train Ticket online

Residents later revealed that the man hailed from the Thung Sao area and had a history of drug use, leading to hallucinations and bizarre behaviour. He had recently been discharged from a psychiatric hospital around March 17 or 18, with his latest antics likely fuelled by drug-induced delusions.

This jaw-dropping episode serves as a stark reminder of the challenges posed by drug addiction and mental health issues, prompting calls for increased intervention and support in the community. Stay tuned as authorities continue to investigate this extraordinary case.

Latest Thailand News
Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video) Thailand News

Bee chaos at Ubon Ratchathani temple market injures 6 (video)

4 hours ago
Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi&#8217;s terminal and runway Bangkok News

Thai king and queen open Suvarnabhumi’s terminal and runway

4 hours ago
Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets Thailand News

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani Thailand News

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand Thailand Travel

True Digital Park and BOI join forces to propel foreign investment to Thailand

4 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani Thailand News

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video) Pattaya News

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago
Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman&#8217;s car Phuket News

Foreign man accused of damaging Phuket woman’s car

5 hours ago
Experts warn Thailand&#8217;s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix Thailand News

Experts warn Thailand’s digital wallet plan could be a short-term fix

5 hours ago
Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express Thailand News

Loco antics: Drugged-up drama as man halts Hat Yai express

5 hours ago
Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo&#8217;s new Patagonian attraction charms (video) Thailand News

Rodent royalty: Korat Zoo’s new Patagonian attraction charms (video)

6 hours ago
Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game Thailand News

Rayong mother’s mate accused of battering girl over blame game

6 hours ago
Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist&#8217;s birthday ends in fatal fall Thailand News

Overpass tragedy: Thai motorcyclist’s birthday ends in fatal fall

6 hours ago
6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family Bangkok News

6 year old Thai boy kidnapped by teenage girl reunited with family

7 hours ago
Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans Business News

Thai stock index jumps as gold hits record high amid Fed rate plans

7 hours ago
Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort &#038; Spa Koh Samui Koh Samui Travel

Sun, sand, and the wild White Party at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Koh Samui

7 hours ago
Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand Phuket News

Flight risk: Aussie in court for helping crime boss flee to Thailand

7 hours ago
Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced Things To Do

Russell Peters is back! Asia dates on Relax World Tour announced

7 hours ago
Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man Bangkok News

Rama II drama: Crane truck collapse severely injures man

7 hours ago
Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam Pattaya News

Chinese woman arrested in Pattaya for crypto scam

8 hours ago
Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand Best Bites

Healthy eating reimagined with CULT Thailand

8 hours ago
Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports Thailand News

Blooming brilliant: Thailand rakes in billions from orchid exports

9 hours ago
Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road Phuket News

Foreign transwoman and man clash in rose row on Bangla Road

9 hours ago
Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer Krabi News

Red card: Thai cops in Liverpool kits bust Toon clad drug dealer

9 hours ago
Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims Bangkok News

Paetongtarn hits back at opposition’s ‘secret deal’ claims

9 hours ago
South Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott5 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, March 21, 2025
152 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

Legal pardon offered: Thai man pleads for return of 1 million baht stolen amulets

4 hours ago
Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

Masked killers fatally shoot cattle farmer in Pattani

4 hours ago
Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

Tragic murder-suicide leaves child orphaned in Surat Thani

4 hours ago
Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

Trunk wash surprise: Thai car care centre goes viral with elephant baths (video)

5 hours ago