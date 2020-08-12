Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi | The Thaiger

An unidentified man was found hanged yesterday in the western border province of Kanchanaburi, in the forest behind a railway station in Sai Yok district. Emergency responders and local rescue volunteers walked about a kilometre into the forest after the discovery was reported just after 4pm.

They found a man hanging by the neck from a tree, about 2.5 metres off the ground. He was about 60 years old, wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, a pair of black canvas shoes and a blue cap. A black strap bag was found nearby. He was believed to have been dead about 4 hours.

No identification documents were found on him. There were no traces of violence.

A local villager, identified only as “Somchai”, told reporters he found the body while looking for bamboo shoots in the area. Shocked, he ran out of the forest and notified a police patrol from tambon Thasao. The patrol reported it to Sai Yok police.

The body was sent to Sai Yok Hospital for an autopsy.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

SOURCE: Bangkok Post | Siamrath