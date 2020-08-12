Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences | The Thaiger

Thailand
Officials deny plans to make elderly drivers re-take tests in order to keep licences
The Department of Land Transport says there are currently no plans to make elderly drivers re-take a test in order to keep their licences. The statement comes after rumours began to circulate that drivers over 70 and in possession of “lifetime” driving licences, would need to re-take both a driving test, as well as hearing and eyesight tests.
Despite Thailand’s Development Research Institute backing the proposal, the Department of Land Transport says there are no plans afoot to impose mandatory re-testing on elderly drivers. However, it says it is looking at ways to help those with lifetime licences to drive safely. The department stopped issuing lifetime driving licences in 2003. In a post on its Facebook page, it says it is looking at ways of removing from the roads those who can no longer drive safely. This could be due to health reasons or simply as a result of old age.
Meanwhile, Thailand continues to hold one of the world’s worst road safety records, with an average of 22,491 deaths a year.
Economy
Malaysia returning vehicles left behind by Thais
Malaysia is returning vehicles left behind by Thais who left when Kuala Lumpur imposed a lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. The first batch was returned yesterday via the Sungai Kolok immigration checkpoint. They were handed over to Thai authorities about 5pm. The chief of Sungai Kolok district in the southern border province of Narathiwat said Thais living in Malaysia, most of them in Kelantan State, have gradually returned to Thailand, often leaving behind their vehicles. Once back home, they were without the use of their vehicles, which many needed to make a living. They asked the provincial Damrongtham […]
Thailand
Crane, “toppled by ghosts,” destroys Nakhon Si Thammarat shrine – VIDEO
A boom crane toppled in the western Nakhon Si Thammarat province yesterday, destroying a temple shrine and its crematorium. The temple had hired a contractor to dissemble the crematorium, as they’re paying 3 million baht to build a new one nearby. But they couldn’t take down the shrine before removing its towering smokestack. A worker swung from a cable hanging off the boom to lasso the top of the chimney, and the lifting began. But the smokestack broke free of its foundation and its weight pulled down the lighter crane. No one was injured in the incident as the worker […]
Thailand
Man found hanged in Kanchanaburi
An unidentified man was found hanged yesterday in the western border province of Kanchanaburi, in the forest behind a railway station in Sai Yok district. Emergency responders and local rescue volunteers walked about a kilometre into the forest after the discovery was reported just after 4pm. They found a man hanging by the neck from a tree, about 2.5 metres off the ground. He was about 60 years old, wearing blue jeans, a grey T-shirt, a pair of black canvas shoes and a blue cap. A black strap bag was found nearby. He was believed to have been dead about […]
