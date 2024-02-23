Man found dead in Audi at Saraburi petrol station, shocks locals

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 40 year old man was found dead in a luxury car at a petrol station, leaving employees and locals stunned. The man, who appeared well-dressed and unstressed when last seen purchasing coffee, was discovered today, February 23.

At a petrol station along Phaholyothin Road on the outskirts of Saraburi town, an Audi with Bangkok plates sat eerily quiet, its engine off, doors locked from the inside.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Rattanatray Foundation at Saraburi and a team of medics took roughly ten minutes to unlock the vehicle to reach the man, who was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat, his body rigid, right hand clenched, reported KhaoSod.

The discovery of the unidentified man from Buriram province, clad in jeans, a white long-sleeved shirt, and sneakers, hinted at a sudden and unanticipated end.

With no apparent distress on his face when he was last seen alive, those who encountered him at the coffee shop inside the station were taken aback by the tragic outcome. The man had been dead for at least five hours before his body was found, based on the medical examination.

A 25 year old coffee shop employee, Som, recalled serving him a cup of coffee around 3pm two days prior to the discovery. She jovially engaged him in conversation about a dessert he had, noting he showed no signs of stress.

The car was spotted at the station as early as 5am, but it wasn’t until around 1.30pm that Som and a petrol station attendant checked the vehicle and recognised the man as the same customer from the coffee shop.

Follow us on :













Authorities at Muang Saraburi Police Station are now working to locate the man’s relatives to identify the body and investigate the circumstances leading to his death. In the meantime, the body has been sent for a thorough autopsy at Mahidol University’s Forensic Medicine facility in Nakhon Nayok province to determine the cause of death.

Earlier this year, another Indian tourist experienced a fortunate rescue after falling asleep in a locked car in Pattaya City. His friends broke the windows to awaken him, avoiding any injuries.